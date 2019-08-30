Stunning Details Surrounding Princess Diana’s Death Reportedly Revealed In Book And Podcast Series

Stunning new details surrounding Princess Diana’s tragic death are reportedly going to be revealed in a shocking new book and podcast series by a man who claims to have information that was not previously released to the public, reported Radar Online.

Penned by investigative journalist Dylan Howard and law enforcement agent Colin McLaren, the new tome claims there is one person who knows pertinent information regarding the princess’ death that has never told his story to the public.

Titled Fatal Voyage: Diana Case Solved, the book and podcast claim that they have “the definitive account and evidence that proves what really happened” on the night of August 31, 1997, when Diana’s car crashed inside the Pont de l’Alma tunnel in Paris, instantly killing the princess’ companion Dodi Fayed and the car’s driver Henri Paul.

Diana later died at a local Paris hospital from her injuries.

The investigative journalist and ex-homicide cop reportedly spoke to one man, who has remained silent on what he has known for 22 years. They claim he was in the tunnel with his own car when he encountered the vehicle carrying Diana prior to her deadly accident, reported Radar Online.

The man was reportedly driving a white Fiat that “clipped” the princess’ car, driven by Henri Paul that night. The circumstances surrounding Diana’s death will be analyzed in both the podcast and book, but the story will not be a retelling of the past reported Us Weekly.

The entertainment news outlet reported that both Howard and McLaren will shed new light on the death of the people’s princess by going through the evidence, including documents, the gathering of eyewitnesses and even the late princess’ journals to make their case regarding what actually happened that fateful evening.

The audio documentary will be broken up into 12 parts and will be hosted by McLaren.

Princess Diana’s death shocked the world after it was revealed that the car she was riding in was reportedly chased by paparazzi into the Pont de l’Alma tunnel. The driver was reportedly under the influence of alcohol and prescription drugs while he was driving the princess and Fayed, as well as the sole survivor of the crash, Trevor Rees-Jones, a bodyguard who was accompanying the couple in their vehicle. Rees-Jones was protected from the impact of the crash by an airbag which deployed in the front seat of the car, reported Reader’s Digest. None of the passengers were wearing seatbelts at the time of the accident.

Paul crashed the car into a pillar after reportedly trying to outrun photographers.

Diana Case Solved is the long-anticipated second season following Fatal Voyage: The Mysterious Death of Natalie Wood.

The book and its companion podcast will be released by Skyhorse Publishing on September 17.