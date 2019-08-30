Emily Ratajkowski Bares Cleavage & Tight Abs In Sexy Black Crop Top

Emily Ratajkowski put her famously lithe waistline on full display in a photo shared to Instagram on Thursday. The gorgeous supermodel flashed her washboard abs and impossibly narrow waist as she slipped into a tiny crop top to pose for a promotional photoshoot and brought some serious heat to Instagram in the process.

Posted to the Instagram page of her swimwear and lingerie brand, Inamorata Woman, the pic saw Emily modeling one of her own designs, as she has done many times before. Her latest choice was a trendy black tank top — a cropped, halterneck piece that exposed her toned midriff.

The 28-year-old hottie teamed up the item with a pair of light-wash, high-waist jeans for a casual-chic look that emphasized her hourglass curves. A wide leather belt in an eye-catching rust color kept the jeans in place, calling even more attention to Emily’s incredibly flat stomach.

The photo was part of a promotional shoot focused on the Inamorata Woman leisurewear collection. As The Inquisitr previously covered, Emily has been actively promoting her sporty line as of late. For instance, a steamy topless photo shared to Instagram on Wednesday showed the stunning model wearing nothing but a pair of clingy Inamorata Woman biker shorts.

After just launching a brand-new line of ultra-sexy bikinis on August 20, all of them amply showcased on Instagram over the past week-and-a-half, the savvy businesswoman is adamant on shining the spotlight on some of her older designs as well. As such, Emily has been filling her news feed with photos of her sporty collection, which she originally debuted just two months ago, on June 26.

Her latest post was no exception and saw the Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition model rocking the “Alameda” top from her Inamorata BODY line.

Although Emily may have taken a short break from posing in outrageously scanty bathing suits, the sizzling model still showed some serious skin in her latest Instagram pic. The brunette bombshell proudly flaunted her glowing tan, baring her ripped abs in the skimpy crop top. Likewise, her slender arms and sculpted shoulders were also on display, as was her internet-famous cleavage.

A pair of gold pendant necklaces adorned Emily’s decolletage, further luring the eye to her shapely bust. Her collection of accessories also included gold hoop earrings, all of which perfectly complemented the chunky gold buckle on her leather belt.

Snapped in what looked like a quaint bungalow garden, one complete with lush greenery and modern-looking patio furniture, Emily looked flawless as she modeled the stylish outfit. The dark-haired beauty wore her raven tresses with a mid-part, letting her long locks freely cascade down her back and over her shoulder in soft waves.

Her glam was also up to par. The pillowy-lipped model highlighted her beautiful features with natural-looking makeup, sporting a subtle eye shadow, a touch of mascara, and nude lipstick.

As per usual, her post received a lot of love on Instagram, as nearly 22,000 people hit the “Like” button on Emily’s photo. Fans were clearly digging the look, as reflected in the flurry of messages that quickly flooded the comments section.

“I love you,” read one post, trailed by a litany of fire emoji.

“Sublime,” was a second reply, also followed by a string of fire emoji.

“How you [sic] so perfect,” a third person wrote under Emily’s photo.

The sentiment was echoed by a fourth message that read, “The perfect girl,” ending with a fire emoji and a heart-eyes emoji.

While the majority of comments complimented Emily’s smoldering look, with one particularly ardent fan labeling the Sports Illustrated swimsuit model “the true goddess of the galaxy,” many replies threw out praise for the Inamorata Woman label as well.

“I love everything from this brand,” penned one Instagram user.

Others didn’t hesitate to offer up suggestions for potential upcoming drops.

“I love all your belts!!!! You should make belts, I’ll buy them all,” noted one person.

“Please do long sleeves for us Canadian girls!” requested another.

Fans who want to see more of Emily and her skin-baring photos can follow the supermodel on Instagram.