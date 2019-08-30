Camille Grammer Accuses Kyle Richards Of Keeping Her Off Of ‘RHOBH’ Season 10 Cast: ‘It’s Kyle’s Show’

The former 'friend' of the Housewives blames her co-star for making the call.

Camille Grammer confirmed she won’t be back for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ milestone 10th season, but she’s also making it clear she had no interest in returning to the Bravo reality show after her horrific experience at last season’s reunion.

On the heels of the announcement of two brand-new RHOBH cast members for Season 10, Grammer took to Twitter to explain why her name is not on the cast list for the upcoming season, People reports.

Grammer, who was billed as a “friend” of the Housewives last season but was regularly featured on the show, revealed in a series of since-deleted tweets that she was not asked back for the upcoming 10th season of the show, and she pointed blame at veteran cast member Kyle Richards. Grammer made her accusations in response to a Twitter fan who asked her if she will be returning to the hit reality show next season. People captured screenshots of Grammer’s surprising response.

“I wasn’t asked back. It’s fine. I did my time on the show. And it’s Kyle’s show. … It was up to Kyle. I’m really fine. After the reunion, I didn’t want to come back. It was an awful experience.”

Nicole Weingart / Bravo

Indeed, Camille Grammer came to the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion with “guns blazing.” The former wife of Kelsey Grammer got into heated exchanges with several of the Real Housewives ladies and at one point stormed off the set. Grammer was accused of flip-flopping her statements and making up lies. She was also slammed for standing by estranged Housewife Lisa Vanderpump amid her own drama last season.

In one especially awkward reunion moment, Grammer accused Richards of talking smack about Lisa Vanderpump’s “bad breath” off camera.

E! News reported that Grammer called out Richards for her mean girl talk about Vanderpump off camera. Richards fired back at Grammer for outing her alleged off-camera comments.

“Camille, that’s such a f***ing low blow. We’ve all said things privately about each other. I would never out you, if I did right now it would be a very bad situation!” Richards said.

It was a far cry from earlier in the season when Richards served as a bridesmaid at Grammer’s Hawaii wedding.

With Lisa Vanderpump now out and Kyle Richards the de facto RHOBH queen bee, she must have given her seal of approval for newcomers Garcelle Beauvais and Sutton Stracke. The new Housewives will join veterans Richards, Lisa Rinna, Dorit Kemsley, Teddi Mellencamp-Arroyave, Denise Richards, and Erika Jayne on the Season 10 cast.

Kyle Richards has not yet responded to Camille Grammer’s accusations that she was behind the decision not to ask her back for RHOBH Season 10.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 10 is expected to premiere in 2020.