Lea Michele Celebrates Turning 33 In A Swimsuit In Hawaii

Lea's showing off her fit body for her 33rd birthday.

Lea Michele is officially 33 years old and looking happier and healthier than ever. The former Glee star took to Instagram on August 30 to show her fans how she celebrated her birthday the day prior as she shared a sweet photo of herself smiling from ear to ear by a waterfall while enjoying some downtime in Hawaii.

The gorgeous singer and actress gave her 5.7 million followers on the social media site a peek at her fit and toned figure as she posed in the large pool of water while rocking a dark skintight bathing suit that appeared to have a small cut-out across the chest.

Lea showed the world just how happy she was as she got very wet in the water. She threw both of her arms in the air as she went hip-deep into the pool with her long brunette hair slicked back away from her face.

In the caption of the swimsuit snap, the former Scream Queens actress thanked her millions of fans for their birthday wishes as she admitted that she was feeling “so incredibly grateful.”

In addition, she reflected on her “special” past 12 months. Notably, the star’s 32nd year saw her wed her now-husband Zandy Reich, with The Inquisitr sharing a peek inside their special day back in March.

Lea is currently working hard in Hawaii as she’s shooting her upcoming ABC Christmas movie, titled Same Time, Next Christmas.

The star hasn’t exactly shied away from having a whole lot of fun during her days off though, as she’s been spotted in her swimwear at the beach on multiple occasions having some well-deserved fun in the sun.

As The Inquisitr reported, she most recently shared two jaw dropping selfies from the beach as she rocked a seriously plunging navy swimsuit and a large sunhat on her head.

Lea puts a whole lot of work into her body and has been very vocal about her dedication to living a healthy lifestyle, made up of a balanced diet and plenty of exercise, in the past.

The actress – who’s most famous for her role as Rachel Berry on the musical comedy Glee – previously told Well + Good that she’s a huge SoulCycle fan.

“It’s really about having a workout that makes me feel inspired and has an emotional effect on me as much as it does a physical one,” Lea told the outlet of her go-to workout routine.

“And I don’t think that there’s a SoulCycle class where I haven’t laughed, cried, screamed,” she added of the exercise class.

The “Cannonball” singer also credits hiking around L.A. for her fit figure, adding, “With hiking…not only are you getting a sweat and you’re getting to work out, but you’re also really calming your mind.”