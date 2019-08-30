Honey Boo Boo Turns 14, ‘Sister Mom’ Pumpkin Promises Her ‘We Will Get Through It’ Amid Mama June Drama

The teen reality star gets a birthday promise from her big sis.

Honey Boo Boo may be having a bittersweet birthday week, but her big sister Lauryn Shannon, aka Pumpkin, is doing everything she can to make it the best it can be. The TLC star, born Alana Thompson, turned 14 years old this week and it was her “sister mom” who posted birthday greetings to her—and a promise that things will get better.

In a sweet Instagram post, Pumpkin, 19, posted a throwback of her reality TV little sis to wish her a happy birthday. In the caption, Pumpkin referred to herself as Honey Boo Boo’s “sister mom.” She also referenced the family’s struggles amid their mother Mama June Shannon’s failed intervention that resulted in Pumpkin becoming The Here Comes Honey Boo Boo star’s legal guardian.

In the post, Pumpkin noted that while things “haven’t been the easiest” in recent months, she promises her little sister that they will “get through it.” Pumpkin also expressed gratitude at being Honey Boo Boo’s sister mom and said she is happy to be there for her.

Pumpkin’s post received nearly 40,000 likes and a slew of comments from fans who praised Pumpkin for stepping up to the plate to take care of her famous sister.

Months ago, fans witnessed the intervention the family staged for Mama June on the season finale of Mama June: From Hot to Not. The troubled 40-year-old reality star’s downward spiral has been widely documented ever since she began dating boyfriend Geno Doak. In the sad episode, Honey Boo Boo told her mom she was living with Pumpkin because she felt “scared” living with June, according to Too Fab. The young reality star broke down in tears as she begged her mom to get help.

While Mama June agreed to enter treatment, she exited the facility after only 12 hours and was arrested on drug charges days later. The reality star and her boyfriend are reportedly now living in an RV, as previously shared by The Inquisitr.

Loading...

As reported by People, after Mama June’s arrest, Pumpkin spoke out about the clan’s “rough patch,” and explained that the family was sharing their story in the hopes that it can help others.

Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon gained temporary custody of her sister earlier this year. Honey Boo Boo now lives with Pumpkin, her husband, Josh Effrid, and their toddler daughter, Ella Grace, in Georgia. The Toddlers and Tiaras and Dancing With the Stars: Juniors alum reportedly also maintains her relationship with her father, Mike, and his wife, Jennifer Lamb.

Mama June is also mother to Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell and Jessica “Chubbs” Shannon.