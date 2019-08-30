Sophie Turner And Priyanka Chopra Rock Matching Blazer Dresses During Night Out In NYC

Sophie Turner and Priyanka Chopra have been absolute besties ever since they married into the Jonas family, and they proved that once again on Thursday night.

After the sold-out Jonas Brothers concert at the iconic Madison Square Garden, the siblings and their respective wives — except Kevin’s wife Danielle Jonas, who left after the show ended with their two young daughters Alena and Valentina — headed to a very important event, as reported by The Daily Mail.

Nick just recently revealed he is launching a new tequila brand with his friend and designer John Varvatos, and in order to celebrate their new Villa One Tequila line, they threw a launch party in New York City after the Jonas Brothers’ Happiness Begins Tour concert. As per the publication, the brand is officially set to drop next month.

But despite all the commotion going on on Thursday night, the spotlight was still on major babes Sophie and Priyanka. The actresses appeared to have matched their outfits on purpose, as both of them rocked minuscule blazer dresses while showcasing their own personal styles.

The Games of Thrones star sported a gray, oversized checked blazer with padded shoulders and blue and black stripes, which she paired with some matching blue heels. She wore the blazer over a laid-back white t-shirt with writing on it, as well as some tiny shorts that prevented her from suffering a wardrobe malfunction.

Sophie accessorized the look with a pair of large hoop earrings and a small brown and blue purse, and wore her signature blonde locks down in a straight style with a side part. She flaunted her long toned pins as she walked hand in hand with new husband Joe.

Sophie Turner and Priyanka Chopra twin in tailoring https://t.co/HBGkgv9HTt — Harper's Bazaar UK (@BazaarUK) August 30, 2019

The singer himself seemed as if he also chose a similar color palette on purpose, as he rocked a baby blue suede jacket over a light-gray t-shirt, paired with white skinny jeans and white sneakers.

Priyanka went for the full white look as she donned nothing but a plunging blazer dress that allowed her to showcase her ample assets. The Bollywood star paired her revealing ensemble with some clear perspex heels, and a nude-colored shoulder purse. She wore her dark tresses down in a sleek style, and waved at onlookers as she trailed behind her hubby Nick.

The “Sucker” artist went the opposite way, sporting a full-black outfit consisting of black skinny jeans, black sneakers, a black turtleneck t-shirt and a checked black button-up shirt over it. His older brother Kevin made sure to add a pop of color to his own look, rocking a white t-shirt, black jeans, and a brown and blue bomber jacket. The whole clan appeared to be in high spirits as they made their way to the party.