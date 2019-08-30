Sofia Vergara, 47, Stuns In A Neon Swimsuit In New Vacation Photo

Sofia's putting her world-famous curves on display in her latest vacation snap.

Sofia Vergara is giving fans another peek at her tropical vacation – and her flawless body. The stunning Modern Family actress shared a new vacation photo with her fans via her official Instagram account on August 29 as she posed by the ocean in a neon yellow swimsuit that perfectly showcased her world-famous curves.

The star was defying her actual age of 47-years-old as she posed with her back to the camera in the gorgeous new snap while putting her body on display in the neon yellow one-piece. Sofia gave fans just a sneak peek at her lower half as she flashed a little skin between her bright swimsuit and her long white sarong.

She let her long brunette hair flow down as she turned her head to look to her left with the ocean clearly visible in the background in front of her.

Vergara stacked a number of bracelets on her left hand to accessorize the colorful swimwear look while also protecting her eyes from the beating down sun with a pair of dark sunglasses shielding her eyes.

The talented Gloria Pritchett actress still played a little coy when it came to revealing her exact location, simply captioning the snap with the hashtag #casachipichipi as she enjoyed the tropical island.

Sofia’s been sharing several snaps from her tropical vacation on social media over the past few days, with The Inquisitr most recently reporting that she showed off her fit and toned body in a red two-piece strapless bikini while taking a dip in the ocean.

Prior to that, The Inquisitr also noted that the gorgeous star rocked a pair of pretty skimpy white bikini bottoms as she posed with one of her girlfriends inside her Casa Chipi Chipi beach house.

Vergara also shared several snaps showing her having a whole lot of fun with her girlfriends in the unknown tropical location, including sharing a fun video of the girl gang strutting along the beach together in their swimwear.

Loading...

And if her latest social media uploads are anything to go by, Sofia’s proving she’s most definitely comfortable with her body and isn’t afraid to show off her admirable body confidence – which is something she’s actually passed along to one of her co-stars on Modern Family.

The star’s castmate Ariel Winter previously admitted that working with the Colombian bombshell actually helped her to embrace her own body.

“I had Sofia Vergara, for one thing. Growing up working with her was amazing because I got to see how confident she was in her body and how much she embraced her curves,” Winter – who plays Alex Dunphy the ABC sitcom – told Today.