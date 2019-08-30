‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: The Forresters, Logans, & Spencers Worry About Thomas’ Fate

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Friday, August 30 reveal that Thomas Forrester’s (Matthew Atkinson) condition will continue to worry certain families. According to Highlight Hollywood, the Forrester, Logan, and Spencer families will each have their own concerns about Thomas’ plight.

The Spencers Wants Revenge

Thomas ripped the Spencer family apart. He systematically took Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) and Liam Spencer’s (Scott Clifton) marriage apart until they agreed to get an annulment. Thomas wanted Hope for himself and he frequently opined that Liam’s place was with Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and the girls.

Initially, Thomas did not know that Phoebe was Beth Spencer (Madeline Valdez and River Davidson), but when he found out he elected to keep quiet. He then threatened everyone who knew the truth with their jobs and even their lives.

It is for this reason that Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) also has his knife out for Thomas. He vowed that he would make Thomas pay for his crimes. Bill is angry because Thomas robbed him of precious time with his granddaughter. Bill told Justin Barber (Aaron D. Spears) and Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) that he would see to it that Thomas will be held accountable for what he put Hope and Liam through.

Dollar Bill vows to Wyatt and Justin that Flo will pay for her actions against Hope and Liam. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/pBbNzzkhQM #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/1UenX9m7ZI — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) August 26, 2019

The Logans Await A Verdict On The Bold and the Beautiful

Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) pushed Thomas off the balcony. Granted, she thought that he was attacking her daughter, but she is still the reason he is fighting for his life. Brooke’s defense would have stood had Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) not told the truth. Hope clarified that Thomas had not been intimidating her at the time of the fall. In fact, the designer had been apologizing to her.

Hope and Katie Logan (Annika Noelle) are also worried about Brooke’s fate. If Thomas wakes up and accuses Brooke of trying to kill him, she could face a criminal charge of attempted murder. To make matters worse, Detective Alex Sanchez (Jeremy Ray Valdez) has been poking around and asking difficult questions.

Do you think Ridge can forgive Brooke? #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/vrKE8TOCy5 — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) August 29, 2019

The Forresters Want Thomas To Wake Up

Loading...

Ridge was devastated when he saw Brooke push Thomas off the cliff. He has been at his son’s side since the incident and has been his greatest champion. B&B viewers saw him take on Brooke and Liam this week in defense of Thomas.

Ridge is also concerned for Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samiri). The little boy has already lost his mother. He cannot lose his father too.

Ridge becomes furious when he happens upon Liam scorning an unconscious Thomas. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/rd3lJ9Y7K5 #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/UQcyNs2J6Y — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) August 29, 2019

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS. Check back with The Inquisitr for the latest spoilers, recaps, and casting news.