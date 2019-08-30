Lana Del Rey Fans React Passionately To New Album, ‘Norman F**king Rockwell’

Lana Del Rey released her sixth studio album, Norman F**king Rockwell, and her fans have taken to social media to express what they think of the record.

“If Lana doesn’t win a Grammy for Norman F**king Rockwell I will officially lose all my faith in humanity,” one user tweeted.

“IM IN TEARS. I JUST LISTENED TO NORMAN F**KING ROCKWELL IN FULL. LANA DEL REY HAS RELEASED HER BEST ALBUM TO DATE. PERIOD B*TCH,” another passionate tweet stated in capital letters.

“I hope Norman F**king Rockwell gets the recognition it deserves. Lana really did that,” a third Twitter account shared.

“No like I’m deada** when I say that Norman F**king Rockwell is her best album. This is such a defining moment in my life and I’m so thankful for it to be accompanied by this album,” yet another fan tweeted.

According to a fan page on Twitter, it has already reached No. 1 in 26 countries on iTunes.

The album was released worldwide via Interscope Records. It consists of 14 tracks and no collaborations.

The full tracklisting is as follows:

1. “Norman F**king Rockwell”

2. “Mariners Apartment Complex”

3. “Venice B*tch”

4. “F**k It I Love You”

5. “Doin’ Time”

6. “Love Song”

7. “Cinnamon Girl”

8. “How to Disappear”

9. “California”

10. “The Next Best American Record”

11. “The Greatest”

12. “Bartender”

13. “Happiness Is a Butterfly”

14. “Hope Is a Dangerous Thing for Woman Like Me to Have — but I Have It”

To promote that album, she will embark on a world tour. According to her official website, Lana Del Rey will kick off the first show in Wantagh, New York next month. In 2019, she will visit Europe.

Loading...

Lana’s breakthrough album, Born To Die was released in 2012 and is one of only three albums by a female artist to have spent more than 300 weeks on the U.S. Billboard 200 chart and the second-longest charting album for a female act, according to Billboard. The record peaked at No. 2 and has sold over 1 million copies there alone, being certified platinum, per RIAA.

To date, she has had four studio albums peak within the top two in the U.S. with both Ultraviolence and Lust for Life topping the charts.

Currently, she has over 14 million monthly listeners on Spotify, making her the 189th most played act in the world. Her most popular song at the moment, “Doin’ Time,” has been racked up over 35.7 million streams.

Pitchfork revealed that Lana is set to feature on a song with Ariana Grande and Miley Cyrus for the new Charlie’s Angels movie.

To keep up with Lana Del Rey, follow her Instagram account.