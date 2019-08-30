‘B&B’ Recap For Thursday, August 29: Detective Sanchez Questions Flo, Ridge, & Brooke

The Bold and the Beautiful recap for Thursday, August 29 features Detective Alex Sanchez (Jeremy Ray Valdez) who paid a visit to Florence Fulton (Katrina Bowden) in jail. She told him about how Reese Buckingham (Wayne Brady) had presented her with the forged documents and her role in the baby swap. Det. Sanchez mentioned that Flo could help them on a certain project for forgeries, and Flo accepted the offer.

Flo told Det. Sanchez that she was not willing to implicate anyone save Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson). She said that he had also known the truth about Beth Spencer (Madeline Valdez and River Davidson) and that he had threatened her.

In the meantime, her mother, Shauna Fulton (Denise Richards), approached Quinn Fuller Forrester (Rena Sofer), for help. She could not even scrape bail money together to get Flo out and needed some assistance to get her daughter out of jail. Shauna told Quinn that Flo was the same girl that she had always known. Quinn was shocked by the extent of their deception. Shauna and Flo had hurt her family and had the audacity to stay under their roof knowing how they had betrayed them. Quinn refused to help Flo and Shauna., per She Knows Soaps.

Ridge becomes furious when he happens upon Liam scorning an unconscious Thomas. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/rd3lJ9Y7K5 #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/UQcyNs2J6Y — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) August 29, 2019

At the hospital, Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) sided with Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang). He opined that Brooke had been defending Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) because she thought that Thomas was threatening her.

Liam entered Thomas’ hospital room and gave him a piece of his mind. He told the designer that if he died, it would not be a tragedy for him. Liam lashed out at a comatose Thomas and blasted him for using Hope’s broken heart to fill his bed, and how he had used a child to facilitate his motives, per Soap Central.

Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) stepped into the room and asked Liam if it made him feel powerful to speak to Thomas that way. Liam said that Thomas would not pay for his crimes because Ridge and his money would see to it that he would not be held accountable. Ridge told Thomas that what his son had done was wrong, but he would stand by him. He felt that Liam had never loved anyone enough to stand by them until the end.

Later, Brooke also joined Thomas. She told him that Ridge may never be able to forgive her for the accident. She cried and told him that she did not want him to end up in the hospital, but he should have come clean about Beth.

Detective Sanchez arrived at the hospital and talked to Ridge and Brooke. He wanted to know if there was anyone who would push Thomas off the cliff. Ridge and Brooke remained silent.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS. Check back with The Inquisitr for the latest spoilers, recaps, and casting news.