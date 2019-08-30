Billie Eilish, 17, Blasts ‘Nylon Germany’ For Naked Robot Cover Without Permission

Nylon Germany revealed that “You Should See Me In A Crown” hitmaker Billie Eilish is one of their cover stars for their latest issue and she isn’t happy at all, per Music News.

The publication shared the cover to their Instagram which sees Eilish, 17, as a bald, topless robot.

Eilish was quick to comment on the post with a very unimpressed comment.

“What the fuck is this sh*t,” Eilish wrote.

“I was never approached by nylon about this piece whatsoever. I did not know it was happening nor did anyone on my team,” she continued.

“This is not even a real picture of me. I had absolutely no creative input.”

“You’re gonna make a picture of me shirtless?? that’s not real?? at 17? and make it the cover???? Even if the picture was supposed to look like some robot version of me… I did not consent in any way,” the “Come Out And Play” songstress declared.

“ANNNDDD YOU’RE GONNA REMOVE ALL MY F*CKIN HAIR? booooooooooo to you.”

Nylon‘s Instagram account quickly received a lot of heat from Eilish’s fans who weren’t impressed with them in, gathering in over 6,000 comments from users who felt they were out of line.

The publication quickly updated their caption stating that their intentions were never to insult or confuse Billie. They mentioned the cover is an avatar and a piece of 3D artwork created to celebrate her achievements around the world.

Social media sensations Lisa and Lena also have their own 3D topless robot cover which they confirmed they knew about.

“We’ve been asked,” they insisted.

Billie’s rise to fame gradually built up after the release of her debut EP, Don’t Smile At Me. According to Billboard, the project that included the singles “Ocean Eyes” and “Bellyache” has racked up over 1.2 billion streams worldwide.

She released her long-awaited debut album, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, in March which has racked up millions of plays on Spotify. The album topped the charts in the U.S., the U.K., Australia, Canada, and many more countries. She became the first person born this millennium to have a No. 1 album. The record consists of 14 tracks and no features.

Her latest single, “Bad Guy,” knocked off Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road” after it stayed at the top of the charts for 19 consecutive weeks. It remains her most popular song on Spotify with over 750 million streams where Eilish currently has over 48.7 million monthly listeners, making her the ninth most played act in the world.

At this year’s MTV Video Music Awards, Billie took home Best New Artist, Push Artist of the Year, and Best Editing for “Bad Guy.”