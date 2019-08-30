Arianny Celeste Kneels On A Bed And Spills Out Of A Metallic Blue Bikini

UFC Ring girl Arianny Celeste, 33, thrilled her 3.2 million Instagram followers with a gorgeous post of herself kneeling atop a canopy bed in Waikiki.

In her spare time, Celeste serves as a brand model for Fashion Nova. In the picture, the model wore a metallic blue bikini from the brand. The top showed off her perfect cleavage, and it hooked together with a metallic ring in the middle, with straps wrapped around her taut midsection. The bottoms had matching rings on the side. A fresh-faced Celeste gazed softly off to the side as she kneeled atop a romantic canopy bed holding a glass of wine. Her long, brunette hair hung in waves around her shoulders.

In a second picture in the set, Celeste lounged on a chest on the end of the bed with one leg tucked up under herself, and she smiled as she looked off to the side. The pose revealed one of her foot tattoos.

Nearly 25,000 people took the time to press the like button, and thousands dropped supportive comments.

“Flawless, love,” replied soap star Kelly Kruger.

“That’s the same look I have when I see tacos,” joked a fan.

The UFC ring girl’s fans appreciated the glimpse into the gorgeous suite she occupied in Hawaii.

“Suite life for a sweet girl,” wrote a follower.

Fans also appreciated Celeste’s Fashion Nova bikini.

“It’s so cute! You make everything look cute,” Emma Hernan said.

Later, Celeste posted another picture of herself on the popular social media site. In the image, she sported multi-colored braids, which she said Tamara Suguitan did for her. The model revealed that she is headed to Burning Man for the first time ever, and she plans to disconnect for a bit to recharge herself.

Many people chimed in with love for the fun new look, and several wished her a great time at the upcoming gathering. The event started on August 25 and goes through September 3. It takes place in Nevada’s Black Rock Desert, and those who attend create Black Rock City and gather inspiration from the community.

Recently, the UFC ring girl flew with a group of people in a small plane, and she chronicled the journey on her Instagram story. Before she boarded the aircraft, Celeste took a picture of a white-and-blue stuffed unicorn, and she asked her followers what she should name the creature. So far, she has not revealed what name she chose to go with for the stuffed animal.

It sounds like the model’s fans may miss her for a few days because she may be offline while she attends Burning Man.