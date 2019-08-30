NBA Rumors: Andre Iguodala To L.A. Clippers Could Happen Next Week, Per ‘Clipperholics’

Will Andre Iguodala boost the Clippers' chance of winning an NBA championship title next season?

After a failed three-peat, the Golden State decided to part ways with Andre Iguodala in the 2019 NBA offseason. To create enough salary cap space to acquire D’Angelo Russell in a sign-and-trade deal with the Brooklyn Nets, the Warriors dumped Iguodala and the one-year and $17.1 million left on his contract to the Memphis Grizzlies. However, with the Grizzlies currently in the middle of a rebuilding process, most people don’t expect Iguodala to stay long in Memphis.

At this point in his NBA career, Andre Iguodala will undeniably be better off spending the remaining years of his NBA career playing for a legitimate title contender than staying with a rebuilding team like the Grizzlies. As of now, one of the favorite landing spots for the former Finals MVP is the Los Angeles Clippers. Citing the revelations of the hosts of ClipCast, Ryan Snellings of Fansided’s Clipperholics reported that Iguodala could be on his way to the Clippers next week.

“The former Finals MVP is reportedly on the way to the LA Clippers. This rumor came out last night via ClipCast. According to the two hosts, a source close to Andre Iguodala informed them that he will join the team on September 3.”

Even Snellings questioned the authenticity of the report, saying that the hosts didn’t provide “concrete evidence” to support the rumors. Also, they didn’t mention how Andre Iguodala will join the Clippers, whether it will be after a contract buyout with the Grizzlies or via trade. However, Snellings claimed that ClipCast had already reported rumors that turned out to be true, including Clippers owner Steve Ballmer’s desire to move out of Staples Center, creating the possibility that Iguodala could really leave Memphis for Los Angeles on September 3.

“If true, Iguodala would add yet another versatile veteran defender to the Clippers’ roster. He also offers yet another strong veteran presence who can play big minutes on certain nights if the Clips decide to rest one or both of Kawhi Leonard and Paul George.”

It’s definitely easy to understand why the Clippers would be very interested in adding Andre Iguodala to their roster. Iguodala may no longer be in his prime, but he would still be a huge help in the Clippers’ goal to win their first Larry O’Brien Trophy in the 2019-20 NBA season. Iguodala would give the Clippers a defensive-minded wingman with plenty of championship experience, who is also a known LeBron James-stopper.

However, as of now, it is less likely that the Grizzlies will let Andre Iguodala walk away as an unrestricted free agent. To acquire Iguodala, the Clippers may need to sacrifice a young player or a future draft pick in the potential deal with the Grizzlies.