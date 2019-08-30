Friday’s ‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Chelsea Makes A Threat

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Friday, August 30, brings a showdown for Victor, while Phyllis looks after her interests. Plus, Chelsea gets a huge shock when she runs into Chloe unexpectedly.

Victor (Eric Braeden) cuts ties, according to SheKnows Soaps. Adam (Mark Grossman) still doesn’t know who tried to run him down, so naturally, he accuses Victor. Victor has no idea what Adam is talking about, but “The Mustache” takes an opportunity to once again confront Adam for using Christian (Alex Wilson) as a pawn in his game of revenge.

Victor would never use Hope’s memory to get back at Adam, and he’s furious that his son thinks that he would. Victor claims that Hope would hate to see the man that Adam has become. The Inquisitr reported that Adam tries to make amends, but it looks like Victor remains skeptical of his youngest son’s change of heart.

Meanwhile, Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) looks after her interests. She’s still furious about The Grand Phoenix Hotel situation, and Phyllis vows to make Abby (Melissa Ordway) and Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) pay for stealing the deal out from under her. Plus, she finds out that the women plan to keep the same name and they’ve kept Theo (Tyler Johnson) on to help with the grand opening.

Phyllis turns to Adam to come up with a major payback plan to come out on top. Things will get crazy in Genoa City before Phyllis finishes her revenge, but she may end up hitting rock bottom yet again. Plus, it will be difficult for Adam and Phyllis to truly trust each other, especially considering Phyllis already betrayed Adam once.

Finally, Chelsea’s world is turned upside-down. She runs into Chloe (Elizabeth Hendrickson) and Kevin (Greg Rikaart) at Crimson Lights. Chelsea cannot believe her eyes when she sees Chloe. After all, Chloe supposedly died, but then again so did Adam, and he’s back in Genoa City too. The first thing Chelsea wants to do is call the cops, but Chloe is already squared away with the law over the explosion at the cabin.

However, Chloe is not squared away with Chelsea. Before the explosion, Chelsea and Adam had a beautiful family together with Connor (Judah Mackey). Now, though, Adam is spiraling into the dark side, and Chelsea mourned her husband for nearly three years. There is no way that Chelsea is going to allow Chloe to live happily ever after given everything Chloe did that destroyed Chelsea’s life.