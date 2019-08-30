Farrah Abraham Suffers Embarrassing Wardrobe Malfunction At Venice Film Festival

Farrah Abraham has seemingly never been shy about showing off her body, but she may have accidentally gone a bit too far this week when she suffered a shocking wardrobe malfunction in a sexy dress as she attended the Venice Film Festival in Italy.

The Daily Mail reports that Farrah Abraham showed up to the film festival wearing a gorgeous pink-and-green floral gown by designer Christophe Guilmo. The floor length dress boasted a plunging neckline, which showcased the former Teen Mom OG star’s massive cleavage, and a thigh-high slit up the front which flaunted her long, lean legs.

However, the gown shifted too far over and gave everyone in attendance a peek underneath Farrah’s dress. The reality star seemingly went naked under the gorgeous gown and flashed a little more skin than she had meant to.

Meanwhile, Abraham accessorized her look with a pair of large hoop earrings, multiple rings on her fingers, a bracelet on her wrist, and a dainty chain around her neck. She also added a white clutch bag and some nude heels to complete the ensemble.

Farrah’s long, light brown hair was parted to the side and styled in straight strands which fell down her back as she posed for the cameras.

The TV personality wore a full face of makeup for the event, which included darkened eyebrows, long lashes, pink eye shadow, and a bronzed glow. She also donned shimmering highlighter on her face, pink blush on her cheeks, and a light pink color on her plump lips.

Meanwhile, some people believed that Farrah Abraham’s accidental wardrobe malfunction may not be an accident after all.

“Apparently we don’t have the same definition of ‘accident,'” one reader wrote in the comment section of the post.

“This was planned,” another online critic agreed.

“Accidental? No way,” read a third comment.

“I cannot believe she is actually at this event. Way to cheapen the occasion,” said another Farrah hater.

“This woman became famous because she got knocked up as a teenager. I’m not surprised about the wardrobe ‘malfunction,'” stated yet another comment.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, this was not the first time that Farrah has suffered a wardrobe malfunction. In fact it has happened multiple times over the years.

Last fall, TMZ reported that Abraham had some issues with her bikini bottoms, which the paparazzi also caught on camera.

Fans can see more of Farrah Abraham’s life and style by following the reality star on Instagram.