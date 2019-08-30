Britney Spears Makes Another Bold Hairstyle Change

Britney Spears is known for her long, blond locks, but she has had a few different hairstyles over the years. Now, fans better brace themselves because Britney’s at it again and making a huge change to her mane.

Arguably, Britney’s most memorable hairstyle was when she shaved all her hair off during her 2007 meltdown. While her latest style isn’t as dramatic, it is a very different look than her fans are used to seeing the singer rock.

According to Entertainment Tonight, the pop princess has officially debuted her brunette hair. Although Spears has had dark locks in the past it has been a long time since anyone has seen her without her signature blond strands.

On Sunday, an eyewitness reportedly spotted Britney and her boyfriend, Sam Asghari, as they had a dinner date at Italian restaurant Cecconi’s in West Hollywood.

The fan snapped a photo of Spears who was wearing a low-cut white crop top, which flaunted her tiny waist and belly button ring. She also rocked tight jeans, dark, oversized sunglasses, and had her newly dyed brown hair parted to the side and styled in loose waves which fell behind her back and over her shoulder.

The source says that Britney seemed very happy to be out with Sam and the pair were laughing a lot during their meal, adding that the singer was with two security guards during the outing.

As many fans know, Britney Spears and Sam Asghari have been dating for over two years now, and things seem to be going well between the couple. Britney’s two sons, Sean, 13, and Jayden, 12, whom she shares with her former husband Kevin Federline, also reportedly enjoy being around Sam.

“Sam is really in love with Britney. He will always be there to help in any way he can. He’s her protector. For Britney, being a mother is the most important part of her life. She is the most content whenever she is around her boys. Sam is also very involved with the kids’ lives. The boys appreciate it when they all spend time together as a family,” an insider told the outlet.

“Her kids love when Sam is around. They have from the beginning of the relationship. He gets along with all of them very well,” the source added of the couple’s relationship.

Meanwhile, fans can keep up with Britney Spears’ life and family by following the singer on her social media accounts.