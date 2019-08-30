‘Outlander’ Season 5 Gets February, 2020, Release Date

Outlander is coming back to television screens, but fans are going to have to wait until 2020 to see it. On Thursday, STARZ tweeted that Season 5 of the show will return on February 16 of next year.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, filming on Season 5 has been going slowly and there was speculation that one of the reasons was lead actor Sam Heughan’s schedule. Production started in April and it was due to end in July, but by the time the original deadline came around, the cast and crew had only finished two episodes.

But in an interview with Parade Magazine, Sam said that the scope of the season had become a challenge for the Outlander team.

“I think the sheer size of what we’re dealing with now and the sheer numbers of cast and of locations, as well, is a challenge,” Heughan said. “We’re still shooting in Scotland for America, so that’s a challenge, too.”

Sam also talked about how much the show had changed his life, explaining that he was a “jobbing actor” before the show brought way more fame into his life.

“It’s given us (the cast) so many opportunities,” he said. “I’ve been able to do a couple of movies this summer.”

Entertainment Weekly reports that fans who are excited about the next season of the show will get a chance to see the cast at New York Comic-Con which will be held in October.

Sam Heughan will be there, as well as the show’s star Caitriona Balfe (Claire Fraser). Author Diana Gabaldon will attend as well. The show is based on her popular book series.

According to EW, Season 5 will be based on The Fiery Cross, the fifth book in the Outlander series. As TVLine notes, each previous season has been based on its corresponding book as well.

Fans expressed lots of excitement about Season 5’s new release date on Twitter.

“Two days after Valentines Day is so appropriate as I have given my heart to Outlander,” one fan tweeted.

Even though fans will have to wait until February for new episodes STARZ has already dropped a sliver of teaser footage that can be found in a highlight reel of the network’s roster of shows.

In the brief clip, fans see Claire and Jamie together, but she has clearly been aged up while Jamie looks as youthful as ever. As Winter Is Coming notes, the show involves lots of time travel, so that’s a likely reason for the age discrepancy. But Outlander fans will likely have to wait until the season premieres next year for more details on what their beloved characters are up to.