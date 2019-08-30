Only One-Third Of Americans Believe Jeffrey Epstein Committed Suicide, Says Emerson Poll

A new Emerson College poll reveals that only one-third of Americans believe that convicted sex offender and accused sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein committed suicide.

Per The New York Post, the poll was conducted August 24 through August 26 and asked participants whether Epstein’s death at Manhattan’s Metropolitan Correctional Center (MCC) was the result of him taking his own life. The results revealed that 33 percent of participants believe Epstein was murdered, 33 percent believe he committed suicide, and 32 percent are unsure.

When it comes to political affiliation, 46 percent of Republicans believe Epstein was murdered, while 26 percent believe he killed himself. As for Democrats, 38 percent believe Epstein killed himself, and 26 percent think he was murdered.

Per The Inquisitr, Reuters reports that the two security cameras that captured Epstein’s cell were broken at the time of his death. The FBI is reportedly examining why the cameras were broken and — along with Epstein’s lawyers and the Inspector General of the U.S. Justice Department — are conducting an independent investigation into Epstein’s death.

In addition to the failure of the cameras, guards at the MCC — which is reportedly understaffed — who were working at the time of Epstein’s death allegedly failed to check on him every 30 minutes, per protocol.

During a conversation with CBS This Morning, Chauntae Davies, who accused Epstein of sexually assaulting her, revealed that she’s “suspicious” of the disgraced financier’s suicide.

“I’m absolutely suspicious of it,” she said. “His ego was so large and he was so manipulative and so intelligent that I really strongly believe that he still thought he was going to get out of it.”

CNBC reports that Reid Weingarten, a defense lawyer for Epstein, suggested that Epstein didn’t seem to be a suicide risk before his death. He reportedly spoke to Epstein before his death and claims he didn’t seem “despairing,” “despondent,” or “suicidal.”

According to some of the victim’s lawyers, a court-led investigation into Epstein’s death may need to take place.

Gloria Allred, a high-profile attorney who recently introduced new alleged victims of Epstein, believes that if there is jurisdiction, an investigation could “increase the confidence” in the ruling of Epstein’s death.

Epstein was known to have associated with many high-profile people, including Donald Trump, Bill Clinton, Prince Andrew, and others. He reportedly entertained celebrities at his townhome in the upper east side of Manhattan, his Palm Beach, Florida, home, as well as on his private island in the U.S. Virgin Islands.