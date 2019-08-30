Brazilian Bombshell Alessandra Ambrosio Sizzles In Barely-There White Dress

Brazilian bombshell Alessandra Ambrosio is no stranger to flaunting her insane body for the camera. The brunette beauty spent over 15 years as a Victoria’s Secret Angel, strutting her stuff down the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show runway year after year. Then, she founded her own swimwear company, GAL Floripa, and became a model in campaigns for that brand.

In her latest snap, Ambrosio proved she still knows how to sizzle in front of a camera as she rocked a barely-there white dress that had major vacation vibes. Ambrosio shared a double Instagram update with her eager fans, and they absolutely loved her stunning shots.

The first picture showcased Ambrosio from the front, with the camera pointed slightly down at her. She rocked a white dress that had a slit up the side, revealing a ton of her toned, tanned legs. The dress had a square neckline supported by super thin spaghetti straps and seemed to barely cover her ample assets. Her brunette locks were down and blowing in the wind, and she wore sunglasses to keep the sun’s rays from her eyes.

Ambrosio lounged on a concrete bench overlooking a pristine beach with the perfect blue water lapping at the shore.

Ambrosio gave her fans another look at the dress in the second shot, where she shared a picture taken from behind. The view from behind showed just how skimpy the dress is. Draped white fabric barely covered Ambrosio’s rear, and her thighs were peeking out of the dress. The back portion of the dress consisted of little more than a few pieces of string crisscrossed across her back, and the cut meant that while cleavage wasn’t visible, a fair bit of sideboob could be spotted.

Her hands were up on her head in the second shot, showing off the delicate bracelets, rings, and necklaces that she accessorized with.

Her followers loved the sizzling shots, which received over 84,000 likes within just four hours. In the caption for the post, Ambrosio lamented about how she just wasn’t ready to move into the next season.

One follower called the Brazilian bombshell a “hot mama” in the comments section.

“Love the dress,” another fan said.

Ambrosio didn’t include a geotag on the photo or any reference to her location, but one fan was convinced that they knew where the photos were snapped.

“This is definitely in Greece. I can tell from its unique light.”

Ambrosio has indeed been spending plenty of time on vacation lately, lounging around in skimpy swimwear that showcases all her curves flawlessly.