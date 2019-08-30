Fox News’ Jeanine Pirro Pushes ‘Great Replacement’ Conspiracy Theory

Fox News host Jeanine Pirro is pushing the racist “great replacement” conspiracy theory, reports watchdog group Media Matters.

Pirro appeared on Todd Starnes’ Fox Nation to spread the baseless, far-right theory.

Starnes began the discussion by asking his colleague whether the Democrats “hate” President Donald Trump or “the people who put him into office.”

“Well, they hate Donald Trump. He’s the one they want to get rid of,” Pirro said, proceeding to argue that the goal of the Democratic Party is to flood the United States with as many “illegals” as possible, therefore replacing native-born Americans, and ensuring that the Democratic Party wins elections with their votes.

According to Pirro, “their plot to remake America is to bring in the illegals, change the way the voting occurs in this country, give them license.”

The Fox News personality explicitly said that Democrats want to “replace” native-born Americans.

“It is a plot to remake America, to replace American citizens with illegals that will vote for the Democrats.”

Pirro also alleged that undocumented immigrants “get to vote, maybe once, maybe twice, maybe three times,” adding that there are voters rolls in the United States that “haven’t been purged of dead people in years where the Democrats have resisted that.”

As Talking Points Memo pointed out, the great replacement conspiracy theory is a creation of French white supremacist and author Renaud Camus. Camus first described the theory in 2011, and it has since taken off both in Europe and the United States, where it is being embraced by far-right conspiracy theorists, racists, and white nationalists.

The European version of the conspiracy theory slightly differs from the American version — according to European conspiracy theorists, the end goal of the supposed plot is to replace white Europeans with Muslim immigrants from Africa and the Middle East.

According to American white nationalists, the end goal is to replace native-born Americans with immigrants from Latin American countries. As the publication stated, the conspiracy theory appears to have caught fire in the United States following the election of Donald Trump, inspiring violent extremists and mass shooters.

The Pittsburgh synagogue shooter was allegedly inspired by the great replacement theory, as well as the El Paso shooter.

In his purported manifesto — which has been circulating online — the El Paso shooter wrote that he is defending America “from cultural and ethnic replacement brought on by an invasion,” echoing the far-right theory.

According to The Guardian, the great replacement conspiracy theory has influenced violent far-right extremists around the world, from Germany to New Zealand, and other Fox News figures such as Tucker Carlson have promoted it as well.