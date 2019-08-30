Gabrielle Union Looks Radiant & Smoking Hot In Sporty Sweatsuit

Actress and America’s Got Talent judge Gabrielle Union knows how to slay a red carpet, and how to rock a stunning look. She has been thrilling her 13.8 million Instagram followers lately with behind-the-scenes glimpses of her looks for America’s Got Talent, as well as summer snaps in swimwear as she enjoys all that the season has to offer.

In one of her latest snaps, Union mixed things up by showing off a sportier vibe, with her husband Dwyane Wade by her side. Wade is a former professional basketball player in the NBA, and now that he has hung up his uniform and retired, the duo have been doing a lot of traveling and seeing the world. They’ve shared adorable videos together on boats jetting across the water in Italy, and seem to be having an absolute blast on their adventures.

In the photo she recently shared, Union showed off her sporty side, and also promoted her collaboration with retailer NY & Company. She rocked a sweatsuit with black bottoms, a stunning emerald green-and-white striped top with a contrasting black collar, and a waistband that had text printed on it. She accessorized with a pair of white sneakers and had her hair braided and away from her face. She told her followers in the caption that the look was from her collaboration with NY & Company, in case they wanted to get their very own chic sweatsuits.

A radiant smile graced Union’s face in the shot as she glanced to the side toward where her husband was looking. Wade also impressed with a bold look that consisted of a white T-shirt, black baseball cap, white sneakers, and a pair of printed pants that made a major style statement. The duo held hands in the shot as they leaned against an industrial-looking concrete wall.

Union’s followers loved the snap, and it received over 104,000 likes within just six hours, including a like from fellow actress Mindy Kaling.

One follower absolutely couldn’t get enough of the cute vibe the duo had in the shot.

“I may not know you two in person but every time I see your posts I believe in love again,” the fan commented.

“Oh so y’all plan to take over the world,” another follower joked in response to the couple’s “Wade World Tour” hashtag

“Goals right there,” another fan said.

As Union revealed in her caption, the two are celebrating their fifth wedding anniversary. Fans will have to stay tuned to see if Union shares any other shots from their special night.