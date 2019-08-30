Newly resurfaced mugshots show White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham after DUI arrests in 2013 and 2015, raising new concerns about the vetting process and hires of Donald Trump’s administration.

Grisham, who, before succeeding Sarah Huckabee Sanders as press secretary, served as spokeswoman for first lady Melania Trump, had been arrested twice on charges of drunk driving. Though the 2013 and 2015 arrests had been a matter of public record since even before Grisham joined the White House, they drew new attention this week after The Smoking Gun published mugshots from the Arizona arrests.

As the document and mugshot-sharing website noted, the 43-year-old Grisham was arrested in 2013 outside of Phoenix for speeding and driving on a suspended license. The arresting officer said that Grisham smelled of alcohol and her eyes were bloodshot. She then struggled through a field sobriety test. Grisham told police that she did not have anything to drink, but a blood test showed that her blood alcohol content was 0.105, over the legal limit. Police said that there was another 25-year-old man in the car who had also been drinking.

Stephanie Grisham later pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of reckless driving.

Grisham was arrested again on suspicion of drunk driving in December of 2015, and a Phoenix judge later issued an arrest warrant when Grisham failed to show up for a court hearing. Grisham ended up pleading to a DUI count in July of 2016, while she was in the midst of working on Donald Trump’s presidential campaign.

The mugshots from the drunk driving arrests garnered some attention from the media this week, with the New York Daily News picking up on the story and others sharing the images on social media. Many have taken aim directly at Donald Trump, who, during his 2016 presidential campaign, had repeatedly promised that he would “surround myself only with the best and most serious people.”

But since taking office, Donald Trump has repeatedly come under fire for some questionable hires within his administration, including former aide Rob Porter, who left the White House in disgrace after two of his ex-wives accused him of abuse.

Where the hell does Donald Trump find these losers to staff the White House? ???? https://t.co/SN2jrV6q91 — Jon Cooper (@joncoopertweets) August 29, 2019

Earlier this year, Defense Secretary nominee Patrick Shanahan withdrew his candidacy for the position after allegations of domestic violence resurfaced. As Forbes reported, his ex-wife, Kimberly Shanahan, was arrested in 2010 on charges that she punched her husband, telling police that Patrick had punched her in the stomach. He denied the allegation, and charges were later dropped against Kimberly.