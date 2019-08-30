Marlon Brando Reportedly Thought Michael Jackson Was ‘Living In A Never-Never Land’

The New York Post reports that an old conversation between Marlon Brando and Michael Jackson has been unearthed. A transcript reveals Brando discussing the conversation, which stems from an encounter that took place when Jackson was under investigation in 1994 for child molestation charges. The discussion will be covered in the final episode of the podcast, Telephone Stories: The Trials of Michael Jackson.

According to one of the podcast’s creators, Brandon Ogborn, the transcript’s authenticity was verified with Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Lauren Weis, who investigated the King of Pop during her time as a prosecutor with the L.A. County district attorney.

Brando claims that he was speaking to Jackson about human emotions and where they originate. According to Brando, Jackson spoke in a way that was strange for his age and he was opposed to swearing.

“I had asked him if he was a virgin and he sort of laughed and giggled, and he called me Brando,” Brando said. “He said, ‘Oh, Brando.’ I said, ‘Well, what do you do for sex?’ And he was acting fussy and embarrassed.”

He claims that Jackson told him he hated his father and began to cry. At this point, Brando said he realized Jackson was having trouble with his life because he was “living in a never-never land.”

“I said, ‘Well, who are your friends?’ He said, ‘I don’t know anybody my own age. I don’t like anybody my own age.’ I said, ‘Why not?’ He said, ‘I don’t know, I don’t know.’ He was crying hard enough that … I tried to assuage him. I tried to help him all I could.”

Brando reportedly told prosecutors he initially thought Jackson was gay. However, he later determined that it was likely that Jackson had an attraction to children.

Per The Inquisitr, comedian Dave Chappelle used his recent stand-up special on Netflix, Sticks & Stones, to attack Jackson’s accusers, Wade Robson and James Safechuck. TMZ reports that the pair each responded to Chappelle separately. Robson’s lawyer, Vince Finaldi, also made a statement. He said that Chappelle is entitled to his opinion, but called it misinformed. He said it’s unfortunate that he has chosen to use his large platform to shame sexual abuse victims and suggested he’s ignorant on the subject.

According to Finaldi, Chappelle should look to fellow comedian Hannibal Buress for inspiration. Buress used his platform to shine a light on Bill Cosby’s alleged sexual abuse, which ultimately led to Cosby’s arrest.