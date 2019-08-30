‘General Hospital’ Star Tristan Rogers Hints At New Romance For Robert Scorpio

Could love be in the air soon for Robert Scorpio?

Robert Scorpio has a rich history on ABC’s General Hospital and his story continues with his new job as the new DA. The soap certainly surprised fans when it was revealed that he went to law school back in the day and passed the bar exam. It has come in mighty handy now that Scorpio has been let go from the WSB. His days of being an official super spy may be over, but he has much more to accomplish in Port Charles.

Longtime General Hospital actor, Tristan Rogers, dished to ABC Soaps in Depth recently on Robert’s future endeavors, which may also include a new romance. While the GH icon is not for certain about a new lady coming into his character’s life, he told the magazine that he has heard rumors swirling that Robert may just be in for a little love in the afternoon in the future.

While many fans are hoping that Robert and Anna will find their way back to each other, Rogers hinted that it may not be his ex that will catch his eye this time. Anna is currently engaged to Finn, but it’s obvious that her fiance is still a bit taken with his ex, Hayden Barnes. Even Robert noticed the strong chemistry between them on Thursday’s General Hospital. He gave Finn a warning about hurting Anna, but that doesn’t necessarily mean that he wants Anna back for himself.

There is no definite confirmation that Robert Scorpio will for sure have someone new come into his life, but all signs may point to this happening soon. After all, this suave spy did flirt a little bit with his old pal, Laura Spencer Collins, recently. Fans noticed the chemistry between them as well.

Robert knows Peter met with Shiloh… twice. But what're the chances he'll get an explanation out of Henrik Faison?

A tense, new #GH starts RIGHT NOW on ABC! @tristanrogers pic.twitter.com/bPRMlBruL2 — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) August 23, 2019

Loading...

There is always a very slight possibility that actress, Emma Samms, would reprise her role as Robert’s other love, Holly. Once he got back into town, it was revealed that he and Holly had split up, so he is now single and ready to mingle. Longtime General Hospital viewers were hoping for a Holly return. Even Tristan Rogers would love to have some sort of closure between them, but it doesn’t appear to be happening anytime soon.

Tristan Rogers told SID that he is thrilled that Robert is getting involved with many other characters on canvas. That could be a sign that he will be staying around a lot longer this time. The actor had been popping up every once in a while when Anna needed him, and then would leave again for a long while. His return earlier this year was the beginning of good things to come for Robert Scorpio.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.