Buxom Babe Denise Bidot Busts Out Of Micro-Dress In Saucy Instagram Pic

Curvy model Denise Bidot put her deep cleavage on full display in her latest Instagram post. On Thursday, the gorgeous brunette treated her ever-growing following to an ultra-revealing photo that proved she looks every bit as smoldering doing chores as she does on the red carpet.

Photographed on the balcony of her New York apartment, which Denise shares with her teenage daughter, the 33-year-old hottie posed with a broomstick in hand, suggesting that she was about to start sweeping the floor. Showing her flawless fashion sense, the stunning plus-size model rolled up her proverbial sleeves in great style as she poured her hourglass figure into a minuscule minidress, proudly flaunting her bountiful curves in the skintight attire.

The Latina-Arab beauty cut a very provocative figure in the outrageously short micro-dress. Boasting a bright lemon color, the bold, vibrant piece beautifully flattered her glowing tan, which was copiously showcased in the cleavage-flaunting, thigh-skimming outfit. To make matters even more sweltering, the clingy dress hugged her figure in all the right places, highlighting all of her voluptuous curves.

Denise paired the jaw-dropping look with elegant strappy heels and a scorching attitude. In a bid to let the show-stopping dress speak for itself, she chose to forgo any flashy accessories, opting to leave her decolletage completely unadorned. The same casual vibe was reflected in her choice of hairstyle, as Denise let her long, chestnut-brown tresses flow freely down her back and over her shoulders in an unruly fashion. The result was a seductive, free-spirited look that sent temperatures soaring all over Instagram, leaving fans drooling over the model’s hotness.

Denise left very little to the imagination in the tighter-than-skin mini dress. Featuring thin spaghetti straps and a plunging neckline, the curve-hugging dress lured the gaze to her generous cleavage, accentuating her ample bosom.

Posing in a slightly bent over posture as she prepared to go to work and put the broom to good use, the buxom model nearly spilled out of the dangerously low-cut item. Fans might even argue that Denise’s sexy look was a braless one, as the ravishing brunette didn’t appear to be wearing any kind of support underneath the tight-fitting dress.

The sizzling plus-size model put more than her busty assets on display. Her endless pins were also amply showcased, as Denise showed off her full, 5-foot-10-inch, statuesque figure in the racy mini dress.

The model unabashedly flaunted her strong, curvy thighs in the tiny lemon dress, exposing her sculpted calves and slender ankles. The balcony fence cast an alluring shadow on her long legs, creating a stirring optical illusion that made it seem like Denise was wearing fishnet stockings.

Needless to say, Denise looked like a snack in the lemon-colored mini dress. A potted lemon tree, which was full of ripe fruit hanging from nearly every branch, stood near the wall next to the brunette bombshell, calling even further attention to her cheeky outfit.

The simple, flirty dress and flattering decor immediately caught the eye of Denise’s followers, earning the model some much-deserved viral attention. Fans appeared to be loving the saucy look, as nearly 13,400 people hit the “Like” button on the head-turning pic. At the same time, compliments started pouring in as soon as the photo went live.

“Holyyyyyyyyyy sheeeshhhhh,” one person wrote under the eye-catching snap.

“Sexy even you’re cleaning the house,” was a second reply, followed by a fire emoji.

“Mom goals x 100000000000,” penned a third Instagram user.

“Hey MAMA!!” read a fourth message, trailed by a string of fire and heart emoji.

The sentiment was echoed by a fifth comment that said, “Yasss mom,” ending in a two-hearts emoji.