Taraji P. Henson Shares Crazy ’80s Throwback, Looks Like Different Person

Actress Taraji P. Henson serves up major attitude as Cookie Lyon on the show Empire, and it seems that she has been serving up style statements for decades now. Henson shared a throwback snap on Instagram that had her followers utterly obsessed.

In the snap, Henson stood in front of a bar cart covered with various glasses, and a plain beige wall. She rocked a pair of tan pants and a white and tan suede jacket with a throwback ’80s silhouette. The oversized look meant it was hard to see where Henson’s actual body started underneath all that bulk, and the overall look was definitely a lot different than the types of form-fitting ensembles she rocks on the red carpet today.

Henson had a plaid shirt underneath the jacket, and her hands were tucked in her pockets. While she is constantly changing up her hair nowadays, back in the day she rocked a retro style that many beauty-obsessed ’80s ladies will remember. She accessorized with a pair of hoop earrings and looked off into the distance as the photo was snapped.

She revealed to her followers in the caption that she saved her money for quite some time in order to purchase the particular suede jacket she had her eye on back in 1985.

Henson’s followers absolutely loved the hilarious throwback, and the variety of silly hashtags she included in the caption.

“So it’s safe to say we all had this hairstyle at some point in the land of throwbacks!” celebrity trainer Jeanette Jenkins commented.

Another fan reminisced and remembered the particular store that Henson named in the caption, and what an icon it was back in the day.

“Wilson’s Leather was IT back then lol, in the malls,” the fan said.

Loading...

“Not sure how ‘young’ you are, but I graduated that year and also wore a vintage Wilson leather coat. You couldn’t have more swag than that in ’85,” one fan said.

Another fan identified with Henson’s confession of saving her cents for a long time to be able to afford a piece of clothing.

“Go girl! We all had that smoking outfit that we spent our check on.”

Fans of Henson should make sure they’re following her on Instagram, and not just for her quality throwback snaps. She frequently posts adorable shots of her dog, K Ball, art that fans put together for her, stunning selfies, silly behind-the-scenes videos and much more. She’s not afraid to flaunt her attitude and beauty online, and her 14.5 million eager Instagram followers love every second of it.