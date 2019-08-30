Kate Beckinsale Drops Jaws In Fishnets And Lingerie

Kate Beckinsale has never been afraid to show some skin in her Instagram uploads, and did exactly that in a new post that is sending temperatures soaring on the social media platform.

The sizzling snap was added to the 46-year-old’s feed on Thursday, August 29, and saw the actress surrounded by her glam squad as she pulled out her phone to snap the steamy selfie. Though she was getting hair and makeup read in the shot, the babe had evidently not hit the wardrobe trailer yet, as her ensemble consisted of nothing more than a set of sleek black undergarments and sexy fishnet stockings, leaving very little to the imagination.

Kate sent pulses racing in her barely-there ensemble that put her incredible, ageless physique well on display. The look consisted of a skintight black sports bra that clung to her voluptuous assets in all the right ways, cutting off just below her bosom to expose her flat torso and slender frame. She matched the sexy bra top with a pair of equally-tiny black panties that hardly provided any coverage to her lower half, though her 3.3 million followers hardly seemed to mind the NSFW display. The low-rise number exposed her flawless curves and a glimpse at her toned legs before the fame cut off, while a pair of black fishnet stockings provided an edgy extra layer to the look that turned up the heat. The completely sheer tights provided a tight silhouette of Kate’s famous physique, accentuating her trim waist and chiseled abs with its thick black waistband that sat high on her hips.

The actress added a thick black cuff bracelet to her look, and adorned her fingers with silver rings for a bit more bling. Her choppy blonde tresses — a style she’s sporting for the filming of her upcoming movie Jolt — were perfectly styled in loose waves that fell all around her face, which was done up with a light pink gloss and thick coat of mascara that made her striking features pop.

It didn’t take long for fans of the British beauty to shower her latest upload with love. At the time of this writing, the snap has already accrued over 53,000 likes within just 40 minutes of going live to Instagram — and that number continues to grow by the minute. Hundreds have flocked to the comments section of the upload as well, many to compliment the mega babe on her jaw-dropping display.

“Seriously heavenly,” one person wrote, while another said that Kate was “the most beautiful woman to ever grace the screen.”

“You have always been and will always be perfect,” commented a third.

Kate’s skin-baring snaps and cheeky captions continue to get her noticed on Instagram. A short scroll down her feed sees the babe posing for another selfie, this time in skintight leathers that perfectly hugged her curves and earned her over 140,000 double taps from her adoring fans.