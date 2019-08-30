Mila Kunis Stuns In Daisy Dukes & Zero Makeup At Jewish Deli In L.A.

Something about Mila Kunis seems to go hand-in-hand with Daisy Dukes. The Family Guy star has already been spotted in the summery denim shorts this month, although it looks like the 36-year-old has made a brand new appearance.

Photos obtained by The Daily Mail today showed Mila enjoying a low-key outing in Los Angeles, California. The star was pictured with husband Ashton Kutcher and the couple’s two children: as the newspaper reports, the outing was a breakfast one, with the clan hitting up Nate ‘n Al’s Jewish deli. Clearly, Mila’s Jewish roots and East European origins have stayed a relevant factor in her life despite her arriving in the U.S. many years ago.

Mila was knocking the cameras dead – as usual, by having made virtually no effort. The brunette was photographed rocking a cute and summery pair of Daisy Dukes, with a casual and knotted shirt offsetting the shorts perfectly. The shirt’s white and plaid fabrics seemed to be keeping the actress cool in the Californian heat. While white colors from Mila’s shirt matched her fuss-free sneakers, the blue color from them matched her daughter Wyatt’s dress. Mila was looking glam-free with zero makeup, although she was wearing a pair of shades. The family was spotted with iced beverages and snacks, with Ashton looking a little tied-up with his son Dimitri.

Mila and Ashton mostly keep a low profile. Their outings as a couple tend to come with the most ordinary vibes in the world – flashing the cash Kardashian-style isn’t how this couple rolls. Mila and Ashton are known for choosing to raise their children out of the spotlight – fans scrolling through The Daily Mail’s report will have noticed that the childrens’ faces were blurred.

Mila will, however, speak about her children in interviews. Opening up to Glamour when her daughter was still an infant, Mila revealed what parenting is like for her, with what seemed to be her trademark sense of humor.