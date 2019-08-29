Aussie Bombshell Gabby Epstein Ditches Bikini Top In Sun-Kissed Snap

Gabby Epstein boasts an impressive 2.2 million-person following on her Instagram account, and they are all going absolutely wild for the latest addition to her page.

In a new post shared on Thursday, August 29, the Aussie bombshell dazzled her fan base with two sunkissed snaps that certainly proved hard to ignore. Both shots saw Gabby “in her element,” which is apparently catching some rays while out on the water in a large luxurious boat. While no geotag was included in the post, it was quite possible that her location could be pinpointed to the British Virgin Islands, as a number of her recent uploads were captured in the tropical spot. Her millions of followers, however, seemed unconcerned about the whereabouts of the photoshoot, instead being captivated by her impressive figure and exposed assets that were left exposed almost in their entirety.

Of course, Gabby’s boat-day look consisted of a bikini, though not all of it was there. The only part of her red two-piece that she wore for the day was the skimpy bottom half that covered only what was necessary, leaving her famously curvy booty and long, toned legs out for all of her followers to ogle in. Its waistband sat high on her hips to accentuate her trim waist and chiseled abs, which peaked out from underneath the bold, orange-and-white top she used as a cover up in her ensemble.

Underneath the loose-fitting piece, Gabby opted to ditch her matching bikini top to let her voluptuous assets go free. The decision flaunted an insane amount of cleavage as she laid out underneath the sun, ensuring that every part of her bosom and torso would achieve a deep tan.

Per usual, the stunner added a stack of necklaces of varying lengths to her look that drew even more attention to her completely bare decolletage and busty display, while a stack of rings and hoop earrings provided even more bling. Gabby completed her look by wearing her damp, blonde hair down and slicked back behind her head, and wore a pair of trendy round sunglasses for a chic, cool-girl vibe.

It didn’t take long for fans of the Australian beauty to shower the latest addition to her Instagram page with love. At the time of this writing, the post has already racked up well over 30,000 likes after just two hours of going live to the social media platform, and that number continues to grow by the second. Hundreds have flocked to the comments section already, complimenting the model on her jaw-dropping display.

“Beautiful as always,” one person wrote.

Another user said that Gabby was “perfect.”

Loading...

“Please keep posting pics. As fast as possible,” a third fan requested.

This is hardly the first time that Gabby has shown some skin on her Instagram page. As The Inquisitr previously reported, another recent addition to her feed saw the babe putting on a daring display in a dangerously high-cut leopard-print bodysuit that clung to her curves in all the right places and sent her fans into an absolute frenzy.