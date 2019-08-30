Swedish Model Anna Nystrom Rocks White Pants So Tight They Look Painted On

Swedish model Anna Nystrom works hard to get her sculpted physique, so it makes sense that she would want to show it off — and that’s exactly what she did in her latest post.

The blonde bombshell partnered with Freddy Store, a Swedish retailer, and rocked an outfit that flaunted her curvaceous body. In the snap, Nystrom was photographed from behind wearing a pair of tight white pants and a simple beige top. The top was relatively plain, and since fans couldn’t see the front, it didn’t reveal much of Nystrom’s body. However, the pants were a different matter.

The white pants Nystrom opted to wear were so tight that they appeared to be painted on. The pockets on the back stretched over her ample assets, and the fabric clung to her body from the waist to the ankles. She amped up the sex appeal of the look by rocking a pair of stiletto heels to give her booty even more of a boost.

Nystrom’s blonde locks were down in loose waves, blowing in the wind, and she accessorized with a gold bangle on one arm. Her followers absolutely loved the sizzling snap, and the post received over 124,000 likes within just seven hours.

Nystrom indicated that the post was a paid partnership with the Swedish retailer, but she didn’t elaborate much on the clothing. Her caption included a simple emoji and tagged Freddy Store, but other than that, she let her body do all the talking. While not everyone will fill out a pair of white pants the way Nystrom does, she definitely makes any ensemble look sexy.

Her followers showered her with compliments in the comments section, and loved the seductive snap.

“One of my favorite pics of you!!!” one fan said.

“Perfect curves,” another added.

Another fan said “OMG she’s got to be the legit most beautiful woman alive period.”

“Would ya just look at those curves,” yet another fan commented.

Fans who just can’t get enough of Anna should head to Instagram to check out her Instagram story highlights. The Swedish beauty loves to keep her followers updated, and has categories that cover everything from her workouts at the gym to her travels to what she eats.

By watching all the older stories in her highlights, fans can get to know a whole lot more about Nystrom than can be conveyed in a few selfies. Although, her eager followers likely still want to keep seeing the blonde babe’s sexy selfies on a regular basis.