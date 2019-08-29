Sofia Vergara Posts Hot Red Bikini Pic From The Ocean, Instagram Thinks She Looks Like A Snack

Sofia Vergara is officially on vacation. The Modern Family actress has been making headlines for enjoying an all-girls trip with her friends – at least, that’s what the Instagram photos have been suggesting. The 47-year-old’s travels have made the Daily Mail‘s headlines, although even the newspaper appeared unable to determine the whereabouts of the exotic-looking location.

One thing’s for sure, though — Sofia is near sand, with a photo right from this location landing on her Instagram today. Sofia’s photo today showed a fun ocean moment. Two ladies from the trip were featured, with a bit of inflatable fun thrown in. Fans may well find themselves wondering whether the lady rocking a red bikini and facing the camera was Sofia or, in fact, one of her friends. As the lady appeared in the distance with the shot taken from a distance, it didn’t look like Vergara’s identity was fully confirmed. The brunette beauty sizzling in her red swimwear seems to have convinced fans, though — commenters have definitely shown praise to Sofia.

“Sofia so beautiful,” one fan wrote.

“You are such a beautiful woman,” another added.

“Look you gotta show me where you found the fountain of youth,” read another comment.

The latter likely pertains to the age-defying looks that this star makes headlines for. Sofia’s smoldering and sizzling sex appeal may have manifested in the throwback photos she’s shared, but this hottie remains best-known for looking sensational despite being 47-years-old.

The update itself also quickly proved to be popular, racking up over 21,000 likes in the space of two hours.

When it comes to looking great, Sofia has it covered. The brunette has become somewhat of a style icon with her plunging gowns and love of leopard prints, although the star’s trademark daytime wardrobe seems to follow the jeans and fitted blazers pattern. That, in itself, seems to have proven lucrative for Sofia, as the actress has a deal going with retail giant Walmart. Clearly, looking like Sofia with her denim range is not only desirable but an affordable reality.

Loading...

Sofia has been sharing steady snaps from her current vacation. Photos with her gal pals have shown the star in stunning shaded settings backed by palms, with the ladies rocking stylish outfits. A post shared yesterday showed Sofia flashing her bikini bottoms in a white ensemble with a chic sheer sarong. Of course, Sofia was coordinating with her girlfriend.

Sofia has 17 million Instagram followers. Her account is followed by famous faces including actress Priyanka Chopra, reality judge Gabrielle Union, and Modern Family co-star Ariel Winter.