Fox News’ Neil Cavuto Tears Into Donald Trump Over Criticism Of Network: ‘I Don’t Work For You’

Cavuto told the president in his closing monologue that his job at Fox News 'is to cover you, not fawn over you or rip you. Just report on you.'

An unexpected war brewing between President Donald Trump and Fox News — the cable news network that has, by most accounts, been more than fair to the president — is beginning to bring out some of the bigger names at the station who feel compelled to defend their employer.

Neil Cavuto, who has been a staple of Fox News’ business and finance division for decades, is the latest anchor to turn the tables on Trump on the heels of fierce criticism leveled against the network by the president. Trump most recently said that Fox News “isn’t working for us anymore.”

According to The Hill, that statement sparked Cavuto to use his closing monologue on Thursday to remind the president of a few key points regarding news coverage of the presidency and how it relates to his role at the network.

Cavuto read Trump’s recent tweet and followed it by stating, “first of all Mr. President, we don’t work for you.”

“I don’t work for you. My job is to cover you, not fawn over you or rip you. Just report on you.”

The anchor explained that it was his job to cover America’s economy and issues of trade and Wall Street, no matter if the news is favorable to the current administration or not. Unlike many other shows on Fox News, Cavuto’s show is not an opinion show.

“It is called being fair and balanced, Mr. President,” Cavuto said. “Yet it is fair to say you’re not a fan when that balance includes stuff you don’t like to hear or facts you don’t like to have questioned.”

The Fox News host then reminded the president of various things he’s said in the past, including claiming that Russia didn’t meddle in the 2016 elections, that tariffs are a good thing and that Mexico would pay for the wall. Cavuto went on to explain that bringing up those facts is what he’s supposed to do for a living as a journalist and that while he’s sorry if the president is offended for being called on certain issues, it’s not fake to report on it.

Neil Cavuto on Thursday fired back at President Donald Trump over his persistent whining about Fox News of late, telling the president that he is not entitled to undivided loyalty from the network and should not expect to get a “free pass" https://t.co/SWYqA6GwY2 — The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) August 29, 2019

Doubling down, Cavuto reminded Trump that what would be fake is a failure to report such things that Trump has said and done in the past.

Loading...

“Just like you never paid to silence a porn star until it turns out you did,” Cavuto stated as he flashed an image of Stormy Daniels in the background.

Cavuto closed his monologue with an equally powerful statement directed at the president.

“Hard as it is to fathom, Mr. President, just because you’re the leader of the free world, doesn’t entitle you to a free pass, just a free press. Goodnight,” Cavuto said.

Cavuto’s rebuke came on the heels of Trump blasting the network in a Wednesday tweet for not pushing back against the communications director of the Democratic National Committee when she spoke with Fox News’ Sandra Smith.