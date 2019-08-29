Larsa Pippen Slays In Skimpy Bikini Bottoms & Tiny Crop Top, Shuts Down Dating Rumors About Ben Simmons

Larsa Pippen seems to be loving her hot girl summer so much so that she is already nostalgic about the 2019 season that hasn’t yet come to an end. The former Real Housewives of Miami star has been rocking all kinds of bikini looks for the past few months, with August 29 not being any different.

On Thursday, the 45-year-old shared a snap on Instagram with her 1.8 million followers that sizzled beyond expectations. In fact, her enviable body served as a motivator for all the sun worshippers who have forsaken their workouts to sit by the pool and be lazy instead.

That wasn’t the case for Larsa. She apparently was strict about continuing this summer’s gym routine — if her rock-hard abs that appeared on the social media platform are any indication.

For Thursday’s photo, the lanky lady wore a skintight crop top that revealed her busty cleavage and she wore matching bikini bottoms that showed off the top of her lean legs. Meanwhile, her lusty curves were displayed in such a way that her waist looked tinier than ever.

Kim Kardashian’s good friend wore some of her hair in a high ponytail while the rest of her light brown strands fell down her back and around her right shoulder. She hid behind giant shades that covered her pretty eyes and much of her face and she rocked dainty silver earrings on her delicate ears, as well as a couple of simple chokers around her lovely neck.

On August 26, Larsa was also wearing swimwear as she sat next to a friend who twinned with her buddy while wearing a dark gray bikini that had the RHOM alum busting “out of her tiny little top” as she “flaunted her ample cleavage and toned arms in the process.”

“Kim Kardashian’s BFF also rocked a pair of matching bikini bottoms, which tied at the sides and showed off her flat tummy, curvy backside and lean legs,” stated The Inquisitr.

Also on Monday, Larsa was the subject of rumors that she addressed in an Instagram story specifically to clear up the matter. These rumors alleged that “she was seen leaving a Hollywood bash with Ben Simmons, the ex-boyfriend of Kim’s younger sister Kendall Jenner,” according to TMZ via the New York Post.

NBA star Scottie Pippen’s estranged wife was not going to let those accusations about Ben gain any steam.

“I never even saw him, let alone left with him. He dated my bff’s sister and I would never.”

After quashing that rumor, Larsa Pippen seemed carefree and happy while modeling for her Instagram snap on Thursday. And well, she should be. The comments on her post ranged from “perfect” to “Damnnnnn,” with every flattering emoji coming from certain fans too astonished to write actual words.