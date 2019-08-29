Liam Hemsworth Returns To Instagram For First Time Since Filing For Divorce

Since officially filing for divorce from Miley Cyrus, Liam Hemsworth has remained quiet on social media for quite some time — up until now.

It’s obviously been an incredibly tough time for the actor in recent weeks and he’s been trying to fly under the radar and stay out of the press as much as possible. His last Instagram post prior to this one came on August 12 when the actor shared a photo of a sunset and let fans know that he and Miley had separated but he still wished her nothing but health and happiness. Yesterday, the actor broke his silence again on Instagram and seemed to be all work and no play as he promoted his new film.

In the photo, Liam sports a little bit of blood and bruises on his face as he looks down to the ground with a serious look on his face. While clad in a black leather jacket, the actor appears in a still from his upcoming movie Killerman. In the caption of the image, he tells fans that the film will come out on August 30 and he’s really excited about the project.

“I’m incredibly proud of the work everyone did on it. It was an absolute honor to work with my friend Emory Cohen again, one of my favorite actors, Malik Bader, an extremely creative and intelligent director, and the brilliant Ken Seng for his work as Director of Photography,” he wrote.

At the end of the post, he shared that blood, sweat and tears were shed from everyone who was involved in the movie while also noting that independent film making is always a tough thing to be a part of. He then thanked everyone who worked hard to make the movie happen. In less than 24 hours of the post going live on his account, it’s earned Liam a ton of attention with over 1.2 million likes in addition to 4,500-plus comments.

Some followers commented on the photo to express their excitement for the upcoming film while countless others simply dropped a line on the post to let him know that they are thinking of him during this tough time in his life.

“This looks amazing,” one fan commented.

“You’re so loved Liam,” another follower wrote.

“So very happy about your new movie,” another chimed in. “You will go far with your strength and talent.”

Since the famous couple called it quits, Miley seems to have moved on pretty quickly with Brody Jenner’s ex, Kaitlynn Carter. The two were spotted packing on the PDA earlier this month. But The Inquisitr also previously shared that Miley took to Twitter to deny allegations that she cheated on Liam with Kaitlynn after rumors started to swirl. She also said she still loves Liam and “always will” despite the fact that their marriage didn’t work out.