Kim Kardashian Creeps Out Instagram In Neon Micro-Dress With Cartoon Carbon Copy

Fan comments don’t take long to arrive for Kim Kardashian. As The Inquisitr reports, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star took to Instagram earlier today with an interesting photo. The 38-year-old had been snapped making her way through a parking lot in a yellow neon micro-dress, with use of the Pics Art app adding what appeared to be a cartoon carbon copy of her shadow next to her.

Definitely creative – for which Kim did receive praise – but also definitely appearing to have somewhat creeped the platform out.

“This not it [sic] Kimberly,” a commenter said, which proved to be one of the most upvoted comments, racking up over 300 likes.

“Kim I love you but what the hell is this,” another fan wrote.

“What the hell is this,” another commenter expressed the same sentiment.

“It’s not cute sis lol,” one fan said, unimpressed.

Comments also appeared to show fans wishing that Kim hadn’t used her quirky and cartoon shadow.

“I think the pic would look cuter without it quite frankly,” a user stated.

“This is stupid actually,” one fan told the star.

Fans would likely argue that today’s photo was typical of Kim’s creative edge, in a good way. The KKW Beauty founder may take to Instagram with traditional family photos or glossy promotional images for her best-selling cosmetics line, but an unusual edge can always be expected from this hard-hitter.

Mentions also seemed to reflect the brief caption that Kim had used. The star had referred to the digital software as “cute,” although it looked like some of her fans had interpreted the words as Kim referring to herself as so. Replies posted told the California native that she was the opposite, although a good chunk of Kim’s fans did back her in both the wardrobe and app department. Still, these users found themselves challenged by others.

“Ur not cute that’s for sure,” a fan wrote rather hurtfully.

“Oh God, I’m scared,” one fan wrote.

Whether this user was voicing fun excitement or genuine fear wasn’t clarified.

Kim definitely seems to dig all things futuristic. The star recently updated her Instagram with a photo of herself rocking a pair of the Carolina Lemke shades that she has a collaboration with. The German eyewear brand seems to have brought out Kim’s Robocop side, although the futuristic feel has already been seen from Kim donning husband Kanye West’s Yeezy designs.

Despite a rather creeped-out fanbase, Kim’s post proved popular overall, racking up over 1 million likes in four hours.