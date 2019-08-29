‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Ariana Madix Defends Hookup With Lala Kent On Instagram, Calls Critic A ‘Weirdo’

The fan didn't understand why Tom Sandoval didn't break up with her.

Ariana Madix fought back against a fan on Instagram this week, who slammed her for hooking up with Lala Kent while in a committed relationship with boyfriend Tom Sandoval.

According to an August 29 report from Us Weekly magazine, the Vanderpump Rules star recently shared a sweet photo of herself and Sandoval and in the comments section of her post, one of her followers called her out and said she never understood why Sandoval accepted Madix’s infidelity.

“Double standard?” the Instagram user wondered.

“Infidelity is infidelity regardless of gender,” the person added.

Madix and Sandoval had been together for years when she hooked up with Kent after a wild night out and even though Sandoval was present at the time of their encounter, Madix’s follower didn’t understand how the incident didn’t translate into a “huge hurt” for him.

During Vanderpump Rules Season 7, Sandoval publicly shared the news of Madix’s hookup with Kent, revealing that the two of them had engaged in some racy behavior in the backseat of a car he was in after having a bit too much to drink. Right away, Madix became upset with Sandoval and wondered why he had chosen to reveal details about her private time with Kent.

As for Madix’s reaction to her follower’s criticism, she fired back by asking “Who is ‘you’?”

“This is my page, Ya weirdo,” Madix continued.

During a joint appearance with Madix on Watch What Happens Live in April, Kent was asked about how her own partner, fiance Randall Emmett, felt about her hookup with her co-star.

“I mean, two good-looking people having fun, he wasn’t that mad about it,” Kent said, according to a report shared by The Daily Dish.

Also during the appearance, Madix admitted that she considered welcoming Sandoval into her rendezvous with Kent but opted against pushing the idea because Kent was quite intoxicated at the time, and because she was well aware of Kent’s relationship with Emmett.

“I had sobered up I thought like, actually, ‘She has a boyfriend.’ I thought that if I pressured this to happen, I think she’s way more drunk than I am, I would feel bad pushing that,” Madix explained on the series’ After Show. “I don’t think that’s what she wanted, and I think she really would have regretted that [a threesome with Tom].”

Madix, Kent, and their co-stars are expected to return to Bravo TV for Vanderpump Rules Season 8 sometime later this year.