Scarlett Johansson’s Red Liquid-Effect Sequin Dress Basically Shuts Down The Venice Film Festival

Scarlett Johansson is turning heads. The Avengers actress has joined the swarm of celebrities currently congregating in Italy for the annual Venice Film Festival. The event’s red carpet has been hosting a variety of starlets, but it looks like Scarlett has stolen the show.

Photos obtained by The Daily Mail today showed the 34-year-old oozing glamor in a slinky dress that ticked boxes for just about everything. The floor-length number was fitted, sequin-adored, and a bold shade of red, with a liquid-effect finish adding even more effect. Of course, red carpet gowns come with details galore. Scarlett’s number boasted a strapless finish with ruched paneling, plus pointed bustier aspects that afforded a slight goddess feel. While the dress wasn’t flashing a major amount of cleavage, it was showing some leg, with a sexy and thigh-high slit reminding fans that this action face comes with some serious muscle.

Scarlett appeared stunning from head-to-toe. The blonde’s hair was slicked back with a wet-effect look that wasn’t a million miles off the finish being generated by the dress, with silver earrings adding plenty of glam. Of course, with a cut-out back, the look was flaunting the actress’ famous tattoos.

Scarlett paired her dress with strappy red shoes, although she appeared to have opted out of any further flourishes. With her stellar smile and on-point makeup, the star looked ravishing.

As The Daily Mail reports, Scarlett’s dress was custom-made and from French designer Celine. Clearly, this star knows her brands.

The Venice Film Festival seems to have attracted quite the crowd this year. Model Kate Upton has been spotted on the red carpet in a slinky black dress, with the color also rocked with gold by lingerie model Elsa Hosk. Other stars joining them included actress Liv Tyler and model Candice Swanepoel. The event also seems to have attracted some reality stars, with former Teen Mom OG face Farrah Abraham having taken to social media from the city’s canals just recently, per The Inquisitr.

Loading...

Scarlett seems to be more in demand than ever. The former Woody Allen muse underwent somewhat of a career transformation by joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe: while Scarlett herself is still a blonde bombshell, her on-screen roles are now better known for coming accompanied by red wigs and catsuits.

Scarlett has also made headlines for her relationships. While the actress is twice-divorced, she is engaged to Colin Jost.

Scarlett has no Instagram, but fans will likely be seeing a lot of her as the press photos for this event build up.