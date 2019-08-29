Blond Bombshell Alysha Nett Rocks Tiny Red Bikini In Trippy Underwater Photos

Blond bombshell Alysha Nett is killing the Instagram game lately.

Over the past few weeks, the stunner has been sharing a number of sexy photos for fans and each, and every one of them has been earning her a ton of attention. While she loves to pose in bikinis, she also sizzles in just about every single other outfit that you could dream up. In the most recent image that was posted on her page, Nett stunned in two new snapshots.

In the first photo in the series, Alysha poses for a shot underwater while walking on a tightrope. The model’s amazing figure — including her taut tummy and toned legs — are on full display in the shot with a tiny red triangle top and skimpy string bottoms. Nett’s face is not visible in this particular image but interestingly enough, she rocks a pair of red sneakers underwater.

The second photo in the series is just as sexy as the first, with Alysha once again striking a pose underwater. In this snapshot, the model leans her body back while kicking one leg to the front and one to the back. Her long, blond locks float in the water and once again, she rocks a pair of sneakers for the shot. The model’s stunning figure also takes center stage in this particular image.

Since the new post was shared with her followers, Alysha has received a ton of attention from the shot. So far, the post has amassed over 7,000 likes, in addition to nearly 100 comments. While many fans commented on the photo to let Nett know she looks amazing, countless others commented on the cool underwater aspect of the shots. A few others simply gushed with emoji — most notably the heart and flame.

“God is a woman and her name is Alysha,” another gushed with a heart-eye emoji.

“Everyday is leg day Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday. Thighs. Calfs, all the way. Amazing photo though,” another user wrote.

“A couple of friends just did an underwater shoot in our pool…I LOVE the look! Love the matching converse…very cool pics!” one more gushed.

Loading...

In a past interview with Complex, Nett opened up about her humble upbringing in Kansas and how she got to where she is today.

“Yeah, when I was living in Kansas, I started doing the modeling thing as a career and I started flying out a lot,” she shared. “It was getting in the way of my real job because I was doing hair at the time so I was tired of having to leave all the time. I just decided to leave and I moved to Philly because I have friends here and it was closer to New York.”

Fans can follow all of Nett’s stunning photos on Instagram.