Sierra Skye Gets Wild In Hot Pink Neon Two-Piece

Sierra Skye seems to be unleashing her inner wild child. The model and social media sensation may have ditched her signature bikini today, but she didn’t hold back on exploring the wildest colors. Followers of the blonde’s account will know that a loud and statement palette is as much her trademark stamp as her swimwear.

Earlier today, Sierra updated her Instagram. The photo came as simple one: with a selfie finish and a basic home setting showing wooden floors and a couch, this was no high-end photoshoot. Sierra simply seemed to be in the mood to showcase today’s outfit in the most low-frills way possible. The ensemble was more than making up for the somewhat-ordinary background, though. The model was nothing short of sizzling in a hot pink and neon miniskirt paired with a cropped and knotted shirt. With perfect color coordination, eye-popping hues, and a reminder of this girl’s killer body, the update was likely ticking plenty of boxes for Sierra’s fans.

Sierra posed semi-reclining and seated on the floor, with one hand resting against the parquet. While fans didn’t see the stunner’s face, they more than saw why this model has made swimwear modeling her career. Sierra’s long and toned legs, flat stomach, and hints of her cleavage were on show, with the trademark golden tan appearing alive and well.

Sierra’s updates don’t take long to rack up the likes. This one seemed to follow the usual pattern for Skye: over 12,000 likes were clocked within just one hour of the update going live. The same time frame brought over 98 fans into the post’s comments section.

Pink definitely seems to be a favorite for this star. While the finish to Sierra’s photos can be a little provocative or sporty, the girly side to the model does wind up manifesting in a fair few of her updates. Earlier this month, Sierra updated her account in a super-cute and pink bikini. Given that the model followed the update with a one-piece look in the same color, it’s safe to say that this girl digs pink.

Then again, Sierra has been known to inject a little designer gear into her looks. A bikini update that came complete with what appeared to be custom-made sneakers bearing the Louis Vuitton monogram reminded fans that Sierra knows her brands. For the most part, though, the model sticks to the affordable labels that she acts as an influencer for.

Sierra has 4.1 million Instagram followers. Her account is followed by country singer Jessie James Decker and Modern Family star Sofia Vergara.