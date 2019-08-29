Joe & Kendra Duggar’s Son Garrett Experienced Something For The First Time This Week

Joe and Kendra recently shared their love of a certain theme park with their son.

Joe and Kendra Duggar are growing their family quickly. They are expecting baby number 2, a daughter, this fall. While they wait for their new bundle of joy to arrive, the reality stars have been spending some quality time with their son Garrett. This past week, the 1-year-old got to experience something for the very first time that the whole Duggar family absolutely loves.

Silver Dollar City in Branson, Missouri is a theme park that the Duggars head to several times throughout the year. It’s approximately a two-hour drive from their home in Arkansas. That seems to be their go-to place for good family fun and all of the kids, and extended family, loves it. However, little Garrett has never been there before, according to Joe and Kendra’s Instagram page, but that has all changed. They shared with their followers that they took their son to the park for the first time this week.

In a series of six photos, the Counting On stars shared Garrett’s fun time with the family. He is wearing a cute blue striped one-piece outfit with a red crab printed on the backside. He is running around in a pair of tan sandals on his small feet.

In addition to posing for pictures with his mom and dad, Garrett is also seen with his grandpa, Jim Bob Duggar, and his aunt Josie, 9. He even hopped on the kiddie rides with them.

It looks like Kendra Duggar’s second pregnancy is going well. She appears to be healthy, and happy to be sharing the Silver Dollar City experience with her little one. The 21-year-old mom is wearing a denim skirt with a black t-shirt for the trip to amusement park. She is expecting her and Joe’s baby girl in November. They announced that they were expecting again in April. Although it may not have come to much of a surprise, Duggar fans were thrilled that the couple are expanding their family.

Loading...

Kendra is just one in five Duggar women who are expecting babies in the coming months. Kendra, Anna, and Lauren are all having girls, while cousin Amy is awaiting the arrival of a baby boy soon. The latest baby bump photo of Garrett’s mom is seen in a group snapshot with the other pregnant girls when they were celebrating Amy’s baby shower a few days ago, as reported by The Inquisitr.

It won’t be long now before Garrett will be a big brother to his baby sister. You will be able to see more of the little guy with his parents, Joe and Kendra Duggar, on the new season of Counting On coming up in October.