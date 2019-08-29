Model Paulina Porizkova Looks Decades Younger Than 54 As She Shows Off Unreal Bikini Body

Fans are wondering if Paulina Porizkova may have found the fountain of youth.

The 54-year-old model showed off her incredible bikini body during her vacation to New Orleans, sharing a picture of herself wearing a lime green bikini at the historic bed and breakfast where she stayed during the trip. She showed off her long, lean features in the picture, which also showed off her washboard abs.

Though Paulina has just a hair under 80,000 followers on Instagram — incredibly light for a model of her stature — the Instagram picture drew some major interest this week. The photos of the apparently age-less model went viral, garnering write-ups from The Daily Mail and Yahoo Lifestyle, which both noted the big reaction from fans at the model’s physique.

Paulina also took the chance to share some of her secrets with fans. After one asked how she kept her abs looking so fantastic at age 54 and wondered whether it was just good genetics, Porizkova revealed that it’s actually years of hard work.

“Oh, thank you for noticing! It’s years of Pilates,” she wrote.

While fans may think that Paulina Porizkova has found a fountain of youth, the Czech-born model has recently opened up about dealing with the effects of aging. Paulina recently opened up on Instagram, revealing that she once felt uncomfortable about the onset of wrinkling and sagging skin, but has since come to learn to love her body — even her neck.

“Let’s talk about necks. Older necks, specifically,” she wrote. “How many of us hate our necks? I hated mine until I saw this photo, published last year in Czech Elle. And here, I sort of love it.”

Paulina Porizkova is no stranger to showing off on Instagram. Even though the legendary model has a small following, she frequently makes a splash with her revealing photos including another recent one in which she rocked a barely there black bikini. She joins a group of other models and leading ladies over the age of 50 who regularly get viral attention for their shots, joining actress Halle Berry and Elizabeth Hurley in regularly attracting worldwide media coverage. British tabloids seem particularly interested in these older beauties, including The Daily Mail which regularly highlights Paulina’s incredible photos. Paulina’s willingness to open up about her insecurities has also earned praise from her fans, with some of them commenting that they find her an inspiration.

Those who want to see more from Paulina Porizkova can check out the model’s Instagram page.