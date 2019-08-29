Kara Del Toro Spills Out Of White Lace Bra And Rocks Impossibly Tiny Shorts In New Photo

Kara Del Toro put on another sexy display for her Instagram fandom this week, and they can’t seem to get enough.

The latest addition to the Maxim model’s feed was shared on Thursday, August 29, and instantly became a hit with her impressive one million-person following. The photo was staged in the corner of an entirely white room, with the only pop of color coming from a small plant on her bedside table and the stunner’s deep tan, which she credited to the Bali Body beauty brand.

In order to show off her all-over color, Kara opted for a seriously skimpy, all-white ensemble that left very little to the imagination and sent temperatures soaring on her feed. It consisted of an insanely sexy white bra that was hardly enough to contain her voluptuous assets that threatened to spill out of the piece from every angle. Its lacy fabric added a flirty element to the lingerie, while the frilly trim along the cups drew even more attention to her exposed decolletage and cleavage — something Kara has never been afraid of flaunting on her Instagram account.

As for her lower half, Kara opted for a pair of satin sleep shorts that provided as little coverage as possible to her impressive figure. The dangerously tiny article of clothing barely grazed past her upper thigh, almost resembling a pair of boyshort panties rather than pajama bottoms. The number hugged the bombshell’s famous curves in all the right places, and left her long, toned legs completely exposed to show off just how well her tanning product worked. Its waistband sat high on her hips, peaking out from underneath her arms to accentuate her trim waist and chiseled abs that were nearly impossible to ignore.

Kara completed her look by added a white scrunchie around her wrist, which she would potentially use later to tie up her long, blonde locks. In the snap, however, she wore her tresses down in loose waves that spilled over her shoulder, grazing her exposed chest and perfectly framing her makeup-free face that let her natural beauty shine.

One glance at the steamy shot proves why it’s gained considerable attention in just a few short hours since being added to the social media platform. At the time of this writing, the shot has already earned over 11,000 likes in three hours — and that number continues to grow by the minute. Mega fans of the babe flocked to the comments section as well to shower her with compliments on her jaw-dropping display.

“You are perfection,” one person wrote, while another said that she was “flawless.”

“Your beauty is out of this world,” commented a third.

Kara is no stranger to showing some skin on her Instagram feed. Another recent addition to the page saw her flaunting her famous curves in a minuscule black bikini — a look that drove her followers absolutely wild.