Alice Marie Johnson Calls Kim Kardashian A ‘War Angel’ In Ad For SKIMS Shapewear Line

Johnson, who Kardashian West helped free from prison last year, is modeling the reality star's new undergarment line.

Alice Marie Johnson, who Kim Kardashian West last year helped free from prison through petitions to President Donald Trump, has appeared in new advertisement for the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star’s new line of shapewear products.

In the video published to the clothing line’s YouTube channel, Johnson, who is from Memphis, Tennessee, details the story of how Kardashian West helped to free her from prison.

“I was serving a life-plus-25-year sentence without the possibility of parole, Johnson said, as she donned the sculpting body suit from Kardashian West’s SKIMS line. “Kim saw a video of me. She heard my story she said this is so unfair, and by the way I didn’t know who Kim Kardashian was. She went to war for me to fight for my freedom.”

In the video clip, which is just under a minute and thirty seconds, Johnson said that she calls the reality star her “war angel” for going to bat to help the 64-year-old grandmother, who was imprisoned for a non-violent drug-related charge, gain freedom from her lifelong prison sentence. Trump announced in June 2018 that he had decided to commute Johnson’s prison sentence, per CNN.

Kardashian West’s new product line faced its own share of controversy earlier this year when the 38-year-old unveiled it under a different name “Kimono.” The reality-star-turned-criminal-justice-reform-advocate faced cries of cultural appropriate for naming her line of slimming products after the traditional Japanese garment.

Following the backlash, Kardashian West announced she would change the name of the product, and earlier this week she announced that she had decided to call the line “SKIMS,” according to Variety.

My fans and followers are a huge inspiration to me – I’m always listening to their feedback and opinions, and am so grateful they shared their ideas for a new brand name. After much thought and consideration, I’m excited to announce the launch of SKIMS Solutionwear™ pic.twitter.com/3bV5MwblDr — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) August 26, 2019

Loading...

Meanwhile, Johnson said that the undergarment line also made her feel free. She said that she could now walk into a store and feel more comfortable purchasing an item of clothing she wouldn’t normally wear because of Kardashian West’s new line of undergarments.

Following her work on Johnson’s case, Kardashian West announced that she was studying to become a lawyer as part of a program in California that lets individuals take the state bar exam without going to law school, so long as they participate in an apprenticeship program at a law firm, according to The Cut.

Earlier this summer, the future lawyer was spotted at the White House, giving a speech about criminal justice reform. She also reportedly lobbied the president with her husband, rapper Kanye West, to get the United States involved in rapper ASAP Rocky’s imprisonment in a Sweedish jail, per TMZ.