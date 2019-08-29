Scheana Marie Praises Kristen Doute As An ‘Amazing Friend’ Amid ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Cast Feud

Kristen Doute is rumored to be on the outs with Stassi Schroeder and Katie Maloney.

Scheana Marie is speaking out about her “amazing friend,” Kristen Doute.

During an interview with Us Weekly magazine on August 29, Scheana said gushed over her longtime Vanderpump Rules co-star while attending the Poolside Vanderpump Pupcation at the Mondrian hotel in Los Angeles and said Kristen was one of the most reliable sources of support for her during her split from ex-husband Mike Shay.

“Kristen has been one of the most amazing friends about my entire life,” Scheana said. “She is the most generous, loving, good-hearted person ever. I say this all the time. She, like, gets shocked by me saying this.”

According to Scheana, her 2017 divorce from Mike would have been a lot harder if it wasn’t for Kristen.

“She really helped me in a time that like I needed a friend the most. I have a big group of friends, but I’ll just never forget the things she did for me in that time. She’s amazing. Anything I can ever do for her, I will,” Scheana said.

Although Scheana was asked if she believes Kristen will soon reconcile with Stassi Schroeder, who she’s reportedly been on the outs with for the past several weeks, Scheana couldn’t say much in regard to what the future may hold for them.

“You gotta ask Kristen or Stassi that,” she said.

Rumors of a feud between Kristen and her former besties first began swirling in July when Kristen was noticeably absent during Katie’s second wedding to Tom Schwartz. Then, just weeks later, Kristen was missing again as Stassi celebrated her engagement to Beau Clark with an elegant bash at the Beverly Hills mansion of Lisa Vanderpump.

Loading...

While Kristen has remained silent in regard to the apparent tension between her, Stassi, and Katie, she did take to her Twitter account last week to address the ongoing reports of a feud between her and Jax Taylor. As fans may know, Kristen served as a bridesmaid during Jax’s wedding to Brittany Cartwright in June but endured a falling out with him at some point afterwards.

On Twitter, after reading that she and Jax were feuding due to something that happened at the wedding, Kristen set the record straight.

“Jax blocked me. Why? NO CLUE. But I promise you it has nothing to do with beautiful Britt or their wedding,” she tweeted.

Scheana, Kristen, and their co-stars are expected to return to Bravo TV later this year for Vanderpump Rules Season 8 but a premiere date has not yet been set.