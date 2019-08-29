Gwen Stefani, 49, Stuns In Corset & Fishnet Tights On Upcoming Season Of ‘The Voice’

Gwen Stefani shared a clip for what to expect for the upcoming series of The Voice on her Instagram and her fashion game, as always, is on point.

Stefani, 49, will appear as a judge alongside John Legend, Kelly Clarkson, and her boyfriend Blake Shelton for the 17th season. The first episode will air September 23 on NBC and has always started to have some buzz.

In Gwen’s latest video upload, the “Wind It Up” hitmaker is wearing an eye-catching sparkly gold corset with lots of different patterns on it including “Gwen” written at the top. During the clip, a contestant mentions her garment and how incredible it looks. The “Rich Girl” songstress then stands up and shows off the rest of the look which includes fishnet tights and colorful pants that are cut up from the top to show a glimpse of her legs underneath. Gwen’s hair was in a high ponytail and she was rocking her signature red lipstick.

Within one hour, the post racked up over 78,000 views and over 19,000 likes, proving to be popular with her followers.

“You’re by far the cutest human being in ever seen. Team Gwen then, now and forever,” one user wrote.

“I CAN’T WAIT! TEAM GWEN FOR THE WIN,” another shared.

“The Queen is back. I love your personality, your smile, your was how you treat people and your relationship with funny Blake,” another mentioned with multiple heart emoji.

“I absolutely love you on this….you have a heart of gold and compassion to the moon,” a fourth fan commented.

“I love the joy and light you share of yourself every day!! Not a tv watcher but will for sure be watching you on the Voice now,” a fifth follower insisted.

Gwen mentioned that she’s so excited to return to the show in her caption. It will be her first time since season twelve that she was a judge. Gwen and Blake started dating in 2015 after meeting on the show.

Prior to being in a relationship with Blake, Stefani was married to Bush rocker Gavin Rossdale. In 2002, they tied the knot. After 14 years of marriage, the pair divorced. While they were together, they had three sons — Kingston Rossdale, Zuma Nesta Rock Rossdale, and Apollo Bowie Flynn Rossdale.

For the past year, Gwen has been performing in her own Las Vegas residency show called “Just A Girl” at the Zappos Theater. So far, she has completed four legs and will return for the fifth in October. Recently, The Inquisitr noted her audience expressing that they can’t get enough of the show and that they desire to see it again.

