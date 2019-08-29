Dolly Castro Pops Out Of Pink Geometric Bikini That’s Probably Too Small For Her

Dolly Castro is back on the ‘Gram. The Nicaraguan fitness model didn’t take long to slip back into a bikini: with an Instagram update made earlier this week in just this, it looks like the star is feeling more confident than ever when it comes to swimwear. Dolly has returned to the platform to showcase her fit frame and ample curves via some swimwear, although there’s no denying that today’s bikini looked a little on the small side.

Dolly’s photo showed her in what appeared to be a luxurious outdoor fireplace setting. The star had taken to a greenery-backed terrace boasting the kind of open fire that’s seen on a Kardashian terrace – then again, with a Los Angeles, California geo-tag, the glam feel was fitting.

Dolly was looking absolutely sensational. The brunette was rocking an unusual and mostly pink-colored bikini with fun geometric prints in neon yellows and greens, with deep purple and orange hues also manifesting. The two-piece also seemed a little out of the ordinary by virtue of it being long-sleeved – for all the swimwear faces rocking halterneck or strung bikinis, it looks like they’ve met their match with this look. With briefs that showcased Dolly’s super-muscular legs and a top that saw the star’s cleavage pop right out, the bikini was likely ticking boxes for Dolly’s fans.

Instagram appears to have given the update the thumbs-up. Dolly and her multi-color look had racked up over 8,400 likes within just 30 minutes of going live.

With a mention made to affordable clothing brand Pretty Little Thing, today did see Castro act as an influencer. The star appears to be a successful one – Pretty Little Thing doesn’t just pick anyone to collaborate with. While many of Dolly’s updates mention brands, captions from this model are equally known to inspire fans as well as tell them a little about the model’s lifestyle. Yesterday, Dolly took to Instagram with a mention of how she preps for activities.

Loading...

“Today i listened to my favorite podcast @andyfrisella ‘s #TheMFCEOProject. This episode is an amazing one for anyone who is frustrated with some aspect in their life. Whether that’s your business or relationship, Andy talks about that there are two realizations that you probably not acting on but once you do, things will progress positively for you! Take some time out of your day to listen to podcasts, there’s so much free valuable education out there instead of listening to the same music all the time.”

Fans wishing to see more of Dolly’s fun and colorful looks should follow her Instagram.