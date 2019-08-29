Alessandra Ambrosio Covers Her Bare Chest With A Hat In ‘Picture Perfect’ Snap

Alessandra Ambrosio caught Instagram’s eye this week with a seriously NSFW new snap that has proven hard to be ignored.

The photo was shared to the official Instagram account for the beauty’s swimwear line GAL Floripa on Thursday, August 29, and it doesn’t take more than one glance to explain why it’s been showered with love in the few short hours since going live to the social media platform. In the beach-side snap, Alessandra was caught standing at the edge of the shore with the beautiful blue water behind her as she turned her head to stare at the camera, all the while putting on an insanely busty display that brought some serious heat to the Instagram page.

Though the Brazilian bombshell sported a very skimpy ensemble in the photo, the 168,000 followers of the account were nonetheless impressed by the skin-baring display. Her outfit for the day consisted of nothing more than the Supernova bikini bottom from her swimwear line that was of a shiny Pearl white color and did nothing but favors for Alessandra’s incredible curves. Its dangerously cheeky cut offered an ample look at the babe’s famously curvy booty, while a delicate ruched design along the waistband brought even more attention to her derriere and trim waist.

Instead of adding the matching top half of the bikini, Alessandra instead opted to bare all for her followers and go topless in the sensual shot. She did, however, provide a little bit of coverage to her exposed chest with the help of a dark straw hat, though its efforts were minimal. The wide-brimmed head wear was hardly enough to hide the stunner’s voluptuous assets, leaving an insane amount of sideboob and cleavage still completely within eyesight, though the model’s audience hardly seemed bothered by the risque display.

The new addition to the GAL Floripa page instantly began racking up likes and comments. At the time of this writing, the sizzling post has already been double-tapped over 3,000 times within five hours of going live to Instagram, while the former Victoria’s Secret model’s mega fans flocked to the comments section to shower her with more love for her “picture perfect” display.

“Very very beautiful,” one person wrote, while another said the Alessandra was the “most sexy woman on earth.”

“Body perfect, woman perfect,” commented a third.

Loading...

Alessandra’s flawless bikini body makes an appearance on a number of Instagram pages, much to the delight of her millions of fans. Recently, she took to her personal account on the social media platform to show off her incredible figure in another piece from her own swimwear line, this time a scandalously high-cut purple one-piece that left very little to the imagination.