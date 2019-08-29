Khloe Kardashian Shares Adorable Instagram Snapshot Of ‘Best Friends’ North West & True Thompson

Khloe Kardashian recently shared a sweet moment with her daughter True Thompson, 1 and niece North West, 6.

The Revenge Body star posted a photo on Instagram for her 97.9 million followers to see on Thursday. In the black-and-white snapshot, Kardashian is seen at the center smiling with her blonde hair styled in a half-up, half-down style and hooped earrings. She is sandwiched in between North and True as the three ladies look directly into the camera. The ultra-stylish North is in full glam while rocking sunglasses, a printed shirt and a necklace. Her hair is styled into two braids with her hair parted at the center. True is wearing a puffy dress with her hair styled in a little ponytail.

At the time of writing, the adorable snap received more than 700,000 likes. The photo also received more than 3,000 comments from Kardashian’s fans.

“The most beautiful girls!!” one follower exclaimed.

“Omg tooo swweeeet. You are stunning,” another follower wrote.

While the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star received plenty of praise from her followers who saw the adorable post, many fans were concerned about another post that Kardashian made earlier this week. The Inquisitr previously reported that Kardashian’s followers voiced their opinions after she posted a selfie on Wednesday, August 28. After showing off her “glowing skin” after using Skin Thesis, the reality star was bashed online for how plump her lips looked in the photo. Several followers even accused Kardashian of applying lip fillers to her face.

“If you can’t close your lips… too much filler,” one person wrote under the selfie.

Kardashian later disabled the comments under her photo.

The adorable snap with Kardashian and True is one of the latest precious moments the mother-daughter duo has created together. On Tuesday, August 27, People reported that the Kocktails with Khloe alum shared on her Instagram Stories that she purchased a Girls Multishape Pink Sapphire Initial Bracelet by Luisa Alexander. The bracelet had the initial “T” and is priced at $1,700. Kardashian also gifted one to herself, with hers reportedly being priced at $12,700.

Kardashian’s gifts and photos of her and True together reportedly didn’t resonate well with social media users. One user accused the reality star of using her daughter as an “accessory,” to which Kardashian responded to online.

“True and I are creating magical memories TOGETHER FOREVER,” Kardashian shared in a lengthy clap back after being bashed for taking True with her to Bahamas earlier this month.

Fans of Khloe Kardashian can follow her on Instagram for more updates.