Garcelle Beauvais Makes History As First-Ever African-American ‘Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills’ Cast Member

'Black Girl Magic lives and thrives In every zip code,' the new 'Real Housewives' star says.

Garcelle Beauvais is making history on the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. The Jamie Foxx Show and NYPD Blue alum has been cast as the first African- American housewife featured on the Beverly Hills based Bravo reality show, The Wrap reports.

In a statement posted online and to the network’s Daily Dish, Beauvais revealed that she is “excited” to join the reality TV franchise as she explores a new genre in the industry. The Spider-Man: Homecoming star said that as a working actor who has been in the business for years, she is ready to dive into “a new chapter in the entertainment spectrum.”

The 52-year-old beauty also revealed that she is ready to show RHOBH viewers that “black girl magic” thrives in California’s ritziest zip code.

The Haitian born-actress was named one of People’s 50 Most Beautiful in 2014 and has logged more than 75 acting credits since the 1980s, per IMDB.

Beauvais once said she thought she’s won “the lotto of husbands” when she married now-ex-husband Michael Nilon, according to The Huffington Post. But in 2010, she made headlines when she accidentally sent an email to his colleagues at Creative Artists Agency accusing him of cheating on her for five years. The embarrassing email was leaked to the New York Post and printed in its entirety.. At the time, Beauvais said the email leak was “another part of the devastation” of her divorce.

The exes share 11-year-old twin sons, Jax and Jaid. Beauvais also has a grown son, Oliver, 28, with her first husband, producer Daniel Saunders.

In addition to Beauvais, Sutton Stracke has officially been confirmed as a Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 10 cast member. Stracke, a close pal of veteran cast member Lisa Rinna, is a philanthropist, party planner, and mom of three. In a statement about her RHOBH role, Stracke said she looks forward to sharing her “true loves of art and fashion design” and opening up her world to Bravo viewers.

“Fun times ahead for this Southern Belle in Southern California!” she added.

In 2015, Haute Living described Sutton as “a Southern debutante turned LA girl who runs in the highest of social circles.” She should fit right in on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

While Beauvais is a surprising addition to RHOBH, Stracke has been on the rumored list for weeks. Earlier this month, an insider told Hollywood Life that Stracke was “highly rumored to be the new addition” and that she “came in at Rinna’s suggestion.”

It took two major add-ons to fill the shoes of departing Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Vanderpump, who exited the show at the end of the ninth season this year.

Beauvais and Stracke join Rinna, Kyle Richards, Teddi Mellencamp-Arroyave, Denise Richards, Dorit Kemsley, and Erika Jayne for the landmark 10th season of the Bravo reality show.