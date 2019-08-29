‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap For Thursday: Billy Crashes And Burns

The Young and the Restless recap for Thursday, August 29 brings plenty of questions from Adam over the mysterious text. Plus, Billy lied to Victoria, and she caught him while everybody urged Sharon and Rey to give their romance another try.

Even though the refrigerator and Lola (Sasha Calle) and Kyle’s (Michael Mealor) went out, they hosted both Celeste (Eva LaRue) and Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) for dinner. The event was a going away party for Celeste. The Rosales matriarch talked about her first grandchild, and then she felt terrible because of Rey, but Rey promised to welcome Arturo (Jason Canela) and Mia’s (Noemi Gonzalez) child into the family despite the history. Kyle and Lola said they have no plans to start a family anytime soon. Then, Lola urged Rey to try to find happiness again with Sharon (Sharon Case).

Meanwhile, Mariah (Camryn Grimes) and Sharon talked. Sharon admitted she wished she could go back and make different choices where Rey is concerned. She also told Mariah that she had a dalliance with Adam (Mark Grossman) a few weeks back. Mariah encouraged her mom to make amends and try again with Rey.

Elsewhere, Billy (Jason Thompson) lied to Victoria (Amelia Heinle) about a business trip. He said Jack (Peter Bergman) forced him to go. However, there wasn’t a business trip, and Victoria found out when she talked to Jack. Plus, Kevin (Greg Rikaart) spoke to Victoria about Billy’s odd behavior lately, and she realized Billy had something planned. Victoria called Billy and left him a message to ask him not to do whatever he planned to do.

After he received a text asking him to meet on the highway, Adam went straight to Kevin and Chloe (Elizabeth Hendrickson). Adam accused Kevin of messing with his head, but Kevin convinced Adam that it wasn’t him. After all, Kevin has too much to lose to tangle with Adam. It wasn’t Chloe either. Adam even went as far as to question Mariah about the message, but Mariah didn’t send it. It wasn’t Victoria either, but Adam made sure. Victoria managed to get in some digs, but still, she didn’t text her brother.

Adam showed up to meet the person, and a gum-chewing Billy was there with some gloves on sitting in a car waiting. He sped straight at Delia’s killer, but at the last moment, Chloe pushed Adam out of the way, and Billy swerved to miss her, but he might end up hitting Chloe.